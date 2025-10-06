The Little Pitchers to Present Final 2025 Trilogy at Q.E.D. in Astoria

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Pitchers—the improv comedy duo of Rory Scholl and Annie-Sage Whitehurst—will close out their 2025 monthly run of The Little Pitchers Presents with a three-show finale at Q.E.D. in Astoria, Queens, on October 15, November 19, and December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

About the Show

The Little Pitchers Presents is part interactive movie-pitching workshop, part comedy show. Each performance blends improv, movie history, and live guest performances, culminating in a completely new, audience-inspired movie pitch created on the spot by Scholl and Whitehurst, who perform in character as “Cassie and Cassius St. Cloud,” former child stars turned eccentric Hollywood producers.

Audience members help craft the film’s title, plot, and cast—or simply enjoy the chaos from their seats. One lucky attendee even steps into the role of “Big Studio Head,” deciding the fate of the final pitch. After each show, the duo shares a custom movie poster of the night’s creation on their social media, @thelittlepitchers.

Since debuting at Q.E.D. in February 2025, the show has become a hit among film and comedy fans alike. Described as a send-up of New York’s predatory screenwriting workshops, the series features what one reviewer called “Nichols and May meets The Animaniacs” banter between the hosts.

October’s installment, “Little Halloween Pitchers,” will kick off the trilogy with guests musical comic Maggie Lalley and storyteller Fabiana Mattedi. Past guest performers have included Katy Frame, Robert Price, Gastor Almonte, Kristin O’Brien, Harmon Leon, Oh Yes!, Mark & Eddie, and magician Lee Alan Barrett.

Performance Schedule

Wednesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances take place at Q.E.D. (27-16 23rd Ave, Astoria, NY). Tickets are $10 and available at qedastoria.com.

About the Artists

Annie-Sage Whitehurst is an actor and writer with credits including The Keepin’ Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway (The Players Theatre), Roadside Assistance, A Crime to Remember, and the hit podcast Limetown (as Lia Haddock). She founded The Sequestered Film Fest, an international phones-only filmmaking project born during the 2020 lockdown.

Rory Scholl is an actor, comic, and storyteller whose credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, FBI: Most Wanted, and Law & Order. He is the producer of ARTPROV, a benefit show blending live art and improv, and hosts The Big Quiz Thing, a national live game show.