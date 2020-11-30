The Joyce Announces Final Round of Free Streaming Performances of 2020

The Joyce Theater Foundation will end 2020 with a roster of virtual performances by audience favorites and introductions to thrilling companies not before seen on its stage. Launching at 5pm on Monday, December 7 on its streaming platform JoyceStream, The Joyce will present acclaimed works by Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Indigenous Enterprise, Rennie Harris, STREB EXTREME ACTION, and Vanessa Sanchez & La Mezcla, available through January 3 at 11:59pm.

While access to The Joyce's collection of curated digital performances, interviews, podcasts, films, and classes is free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to The Joyce Theater Foundation's current operations and will help to ensure the future of New York City's diverse dance landscape. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The Joyce presents the following programming, its final round of free streaming performances of 2020, launching Monday, December 7 at 5pm EST and available through 11:59pm EST on Sunday, January 3 at JoyceStream.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Paquita

Continuing their every-other-year holiday season tradition at The Joyce, The Trocks, as they're affectionately known, share their glorious production of Petipa's Paquita with audiences around the world. Led by Alla Snizova (Carlos Hopuy) with Sergey Legupski (Giovanni Goffredo), allow the lovely ballerinas of The Trocks to transcend you to a carefree, delightful, and overall beautiful place. Please note: The Joyce Theater is not responsible for neighbor complaints of involuntary laughter and cheers of "brava."

Indigenous Enterprise

Indigenous Enterprise: Powwow Style

Indigenous Enterprise, a Native American dance group made up of champion dancers from tribes and Nations in Canada and the United States, showcases their tradition and culture through powwow dancing in vibrant locales, a colorful feast for the eyes across urban and desert landscapes. These dances tell the stories of the first people of North America, representing animals and healing. The lineup includes Ty Lodgepole (Diné) performing the Men's Prairie Chicken Dance, Kenneth Thomas Shirley (Navajo) performing the men's Fancy War Dance, and Jorge Gonzales-Zuniga Jr (Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community) demonstrating the intricate footwork, precision, rhythm showmanship of the Hoop Dance used in traditional healing ceremonies.

Rennie Harris Puremovement

Soul Maggot

A Day in the Life

Black Promises

Rennie Harris, one of America's most brilliant and celebrated choreographers, shares three works by his company Rennie Harris Puremovement: Soul Maggot, inspired by Michael Hampton's guitar solo in the Funkadelic's song "Maggot Brain," danced by Leigh Foaad aka Breeze-Lee; a reworking of an acclaimed 1995 work, A Day in the Life, set to the voice of Dhafer Youssef and performed by Kai Rapelay and Phil Cuttino; and Black Promises, a partner piece to A Day in the Life and created by the company's apprentice Kai Rapelay.

STREB EXTREME ACTION

Massive Rotations

STREB EXTREME ACTION "returns" to The Joyce for the first time since 2002 with Massive Rotations, a celebration of the large-scale, intricately designed, and engineered action machines STREB is known for, including Molinette and Plateshift(2019), Ascension (2011), Rocket/Gizmo (2010), and Revolution (2006), all choreographed by STREB's Founder and Artistic Director, Elizabeth Streb.

Vanessa Sanchez & La Mezcla

Selections from Pachuquísmo

Triumphant tapper Vanessa Sanchez and her company of dancers, La Mezcla, a polyrhythmic, multidisciplinary San Francisco-based music and dance ensemble, share excerpts from Pachuquísmo, about the female experiences of the 1940s Zoot Suit Riot era told through tap dance, Mexican zapateado, live Jazz music, Son Jarocho (a regional folk music style from Veracruz, Mexico), and archival video.

