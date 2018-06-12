The Jimmy Awards Will Be Streamed Live on Facebook

The Broadway League has announced that the 10th annual Jimmy® Awards ceremony will be streamed Live in its entirety on Facebook. The Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 25th at 7:30PM ET at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan, and will be hosted by Tony Award Winner® Laura Benanti. With support from 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen and Wells Fargo, the livestream will also include special content for those watching online.

The stream will be available at Facebook.com/JimmyAwards

The 2018 Jimmy Awards ceremony, presented by the Broadway League Foundation, will include a record number of 80 participants from 40 regional programs across the country. Nominees will compete for the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. The talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances plus appearances by current Broadway Stars!

"We're so thrilled to invite fans from all over the world to watch as Broadway's next generation dazzles and inspires everyone at The Jimmy Awards," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "We thank Dear Evan Hansen and Wells Fargo for their help with this livestream event. If you sang along to Glee, you're going to love this show!"

"I'm so honored that Dear Evan Hansen is able to help bring the Jimmy Awards to new audiences for the first time via the livestream," Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich said. "Providing theatre programs in schools is so important, and the Jimmy Awards do such a brilliant job celebrating those programs and the talent that comes out of them. This feels like a perfect partnership for Dear Evan Hansen, since young people connect to the show in such a profound way."

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be bestowed on Janine Papin, Trinity Preparatory School, Winter Park, Florida and Nadine Love, William R. Boone High School, Orlando, Florida for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted 2017 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

Jimmy Awards nominees will prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry experts.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,500 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander, and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League Foundation acts as the philanthropic arm of the Broadway League. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts. Since its founding in 1993, it has supported projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at JimmyAwards.com.

