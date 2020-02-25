The Foundation, UCBTNY's Weekend Sketch Team to Have Next Show This Friday

One of UCB's longest running sketch teams takes its bold and provocative brand of sketch comedy to a new Friday show. The content changes every month but three things stay the same: 1. You will laugh. 2. You will wonder if you should be laughing. 3. You will come back for more.

Show Info

LOCATION: UCB Hell's Kitchen (555 West 42nd Street)

DATE + TIME: Friday February 28th at 7:30pm



PRICE: $14

WEBSITE https://hellskitchen.ucbtheatre.com/performance/72590





