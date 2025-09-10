The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art to Present the Carle Honors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This fall, The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art will present the Carle Honors to leading individuals and organizations whose creative vision and long-term dedication have had a profound impact on picture books and the vital role they play in arts appreciation and early literacy. The 2025 Carle Honors honorees are Artist: George C. Ford; Angel: Cooperative Children's Book Center; Bridge: Seattle Children's Theatre; and Mentor: Andrea Davis Pinkney. The Inspiration Award honoree is Jane Bayard Curley.

The Museum's annual fundraising gala will take place at The New York Historical in New York City on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The evening will be hosted by Mac Barnett, a New York Times bestselling author and the 2025-2026 U.S. National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. Artistic tributes to the honorees include music from Jazz at Lincoln Center, a dance performance courtesy of Pace University Sands College of Performing Arts, comments from Maira Kalman, and more.

“The 2025 Carle Honors will again celebrate the highest ideals of our children's book community,” said Jennifer Schantz, Executive Director of The Carle. “This year's honorees exemplify the dedication, artistry, and vision that bring picture books and their art to audiences of all ages, inspiring, delighting, and enduring across generations.”

Honorees are selected each year by a committee chaired by children's literature historian and critic Leonard S. Marcus, recognizing four distinct awards: Artist, for lifelong innovation in the field; Angel, whose generous resources are crucial to making illustrated children's book art exhibitions, education programs, and related projects a reality; Bridge, individuals or organizations who have found inspired ways to bring the art of the picture book to larger audiences through work in other fields; and Mentor, editors, designers, and educators who champion the art form. In 2024, The Carle added the Inspiration Award to honor select individuals whose work in the arts helps us to look at the world in new ways.

“We can't wait to bring our creative community together to celebrate the unique contributions of these exceptional honorees,” said The Carle's Director of Development Rebecca Miller Goggins. “The best and brightest in their fields, each one personifies the Museum's institutional values and our commitment to excellence.”

About the 2025 Honorees

Artist: George C. Ford, Jr.

George C. Ford (b. 1926) is a pioneering children's book illustrator and designer who has dedicated his career to inspiring Black people, and especially Black children, with reflections of their own excellence. In 1974, he became the first recipient of the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award, for Ray Charles, written by Sharon Bell Mathis. He is a past president of the Council on Interracial Books for Children; and was an active member of the organization Black Creators for Children. Ford has illustrated dozens of titles, including classics such as Nikki Giovanni's Ego Tripping, The Story of Ruby Bridges, and Bright Eyes Brown Skin, one of his many collaborations with Just Us Books.

Angel: Cooperative Children's Book Center (CCBC), School of Education, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Since its founding in 1963, the CCBC has provided opportunities for engagement with and critical thinking about children's and young adult literature and related issues. A book examination center funded to serve librarians and educators in Wisconsin but with reach and impact far beyond the state, the library has promoted the importance of high-quality literature and diverse books for children and teens for decades through thematic bibliographies and its annual recommended list, CCBC Choices. The CCBC's award-winning intellectual freedom work, which began in 1978, and its commitment to documenting representation in books for youth through the annual CCBC Diversity Statistics, are among the singular ways this small library has tremendous impact.

Bridge: Seattle Children's Theatre

One of the most prominent theatres for young audiences in the world, Seattle Children's Theatre (SCT) has been igniting imaginations and inspiring young minds for 50 years. Since 1975, SCT has produced nearly 300 shows, many based on picture books and classic children's literature, reaching more than four million audience members with professional theatre made just for them. SCT believes that every child deserves access to the transformative power of storytelling, which is why they are committed to equity, inclusion, and making theatre accessible to all. Through bold productions, innovative education programs, and community-driven initiatives, SCT creates spaces where every child feels seen, heard, and valued.

Mentor: Andrea Davis Pinkney

Andrea Davis Pinkney's illustrious thirty-year career as a publishing executive, editor, and author reflects her deep commitment to improving the quality of children's lives by illuminating culturally relevant stories and depictions. She works tirelessly to bring new talent to the field and bolster publishing's diversity landscape. Pinkney has authored nearly 50 books for children, garnering numerous Coretta Scott King Book Awards, the Boston Globe/Horn Book Honor, and the Parenting Publications gold medal. Currently Vice President, Executive Editor at Scholastic since 2005, Pinkney also is a four-time NAACP Image Award nominee, New York State Writers Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Regina Medal, Kerlan Award, and American Library Association Children's Literature Lecture Award for her singular body of work and distinguished contribution to the field of children's literature.

Inspiration Award: Jane Bayard Curley

A longtime supporter of The Carle and Trustee Emerita, Jane Bayard Curley has dedicated her career to bringing the magic of children's literature to new audiences through groundbreaking exhibitions that reveal the artistry and cultural power of the picture book. With a scholar's rigor and a storyteller's heart, Curley has curated some of the most influential shows in the field, including The Carle's exhibitions on Ludwig Bemelmans (Madeline), Hilary Knight (Eloise), Maira Kalman, and others, reintroducing classic illustrators to new audiences. Her thoughtful and imaginative exhibitions have shaped the way picture book art is viewed, valued, and remembered.

Host: Mac Barnett

Mac Barnett is a New York Times-bestselling author of stories for children and 2025-2026 U.S. National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. His work has been translated into more than 30 languages and sold more than five million copies worldwide. Barnett's books have won many prizes, including two Caldecott Honors, three New York Times/New York Public Library Best Illustrated Awards, three E.B. White Read Aloud Awards, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award, Germany's Jugendliteraturpreis, China's Chen Bochui International Children's Literature Award, The Netherlands' Silver Griffel, and Italy's Premio Orbil. He is the co-creator, with Jon Klassen, of Shape Island, a stop-motion animated series on Apple TV+, based on their best-selling Shapes series of picture books.