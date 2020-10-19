The Drawing Center Announces Open Call for Viewing Program 20/21

Viewing program 20/21 will offer sixty participating artists mentorship.

Viewing Program 20/21 is a new initiative that builds upon The Drawing Center's forty-year history of offering opportunities and support to contemporary artists for whom drawing is a central component of their practice.

Viewing Program 20/21 will offer sixty participating artists mentorship in the form of virtual studio visits by The Drawing Center's Artist in Residence, Lisa Sigal, and portfolio reviews by The Drawing Center's curatorial team.

It will also include a series of online presentations in which each artist will have the opportunity to present a single work selected by The Drawing Center's curators.

The open call for applications to Viewing Program 20/21 will run from October 19 through November 30, 2020.

