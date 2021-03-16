The Dramatists Guild Announces Second 'Annual End of Play. National Playwriting Month'

The Dramatists Guild has announced that the second annual End of Play™. National Playwriting Month will begin on Thursday, April 1. Participating dramatists (playwrights, lyricists, composers, and librettists) will either complete or revise the first draft of a new dramatic work over the course of the month of April. Ultimately, the goal of End of Play.™ is to get writers to the finish line of their writing process, with motivation, support, and community.

During the inaugural year of End of Play.™, 800 dramatists from across the United States, and around the world, took part in this initiative. Many of the participating playwrights expressed how meaningful the experience was for them. As the world was hurtling towards a new normal, back in March of 2020, End of Play™ became a lifeline. Through the communal experience of the daily writing goals and the virtual celebratory events at the culmination of the month, End of Play.™ enabled the Dramatists Guild to unite dramatists, driven by a common cause and accountability, at a very dark and isolating time for theatre-makers and for the world at large.

Fostering an artistic community continues to be more important than ever before. The Guild expects that this year's End of Play.™ will be also become a vital community-building experience, challenging participants to reframe what can truly be possible when they set their minds to something. There is no failure in End of Play.™; there is only the creation of new work and new possibilities.

End of Play.™ is open to both members and non-members of the Dramatists Guild. Writers of all backgrounds are encouraged to participate; prior playwriting experience is not necessary. To learn more about how to participate in End of Play.™, and to discover our End of Play.™ partnership program, please visit https://www.dramatistsguild.com/end-of-play.