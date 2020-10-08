The Donmar Warehouse's Socially-Distanced BLINDNESS Will Come to NYC This Fall

This is one of New York City's first approved indoor events for in-person attendees since March 2020.

Blindness, the socially distanced narrative by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, adapted from Nobel laureate José Saramago's novel and narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson, will open at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street at Union Square East). The unique and timely work celebrated a sold-out premiere and glowing reviews at London's Donmar Warehouse last month and will mark one of New York City's first approved indoor events for in-person attendees since March 2020.

Blindness is planning to open in the Fall of 2020, pending the approval of public health protocols in accordance with current New York City and State COVID-19 guidelines. Attendees will see the space transformed to accommodate seating located the prescribed 6 feet apart; the venue has previously hosted non-traditional events such as De La Guarda, Fuerza Bruta, and In & Of Itself.

"All of us are yearning for a sense of togetherness so dearly missed over these past many months," said producer Daryl Roth. "We are grateful to be able to present this beautiful, stirring, and thoughtful work, and are very fortunate to have flexible space that allows a return to shared experiences in a safe and controlled way."

Separate productions of Blindness are also planned to open in the coming months at Washington DC's Shakespeare Theatre Company and Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre.

Blindness is directed by Walter Meierjohann, with immersive binaural sound design by Ben and Max Ringham. Juliet Stevenson voices the Storyteller/Doctor's Wife in this gripping story of a world changed forever in the blink of an eye by an unimaginable global pandemic.

At The Donmar Warehouse, Blindness proved to be an exceptional opportunity for appreciative patrons to come together and witness its urgent and timely message. Just as it was presented at the Donmar, attendees in New York will hear the narrative unfolding around them through binaural headphone technology while surrounded by immersive lighting and atmospheric design and experience together, safely, the importance of community in our present moment and a reminder of the hopeful end that lies ahead.

Health and safety protocols:

· All front of house staff will complete COVID compliance training.

· All visitors and staff will have their temperature taken upon arrival at the venue.

· All visitors and staff will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the venue.

· Tickets will be sold to a limited number of attendees per showing - as mandated by local and state regulations - with multiple showing times spaced throughout the day to allowing ample time in between for venue sanitization.

· All tickets will be sold in advance online. A simplified ticket exchange process is also being implemented online for the convenience of all patrons.

· All tickets will be sold in pairs, enabling two people in a "social bubble" to attend and be seated together. Each two-seat "pod" will be socially distanced 6 feet away from other pods.

· The venue will open 10 minutes prior to each showing.

· Enhanced building ventilation technologies will bring more fresh outdoor air into the venue and disinfect re-circulated air.

· Headphones will be individually sanitized between each showing.

Additional ticketing information and dates for Blindness will be announced in the coming weeks. Please visit www.darylroththeatre.com to sign up for ticketing alerts.

Blindness runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission, and is recommended for ages 15+.

