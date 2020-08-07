Photo Flash: First Look at Sound Installation BLINDNESS at The Donmar Warehouse

The production will run four times per day with socially distanced audiences.

The Donmar Warehouse has reopened temporarily from 1 to 22 August with a socially distanced sound installation - Blindness, based on the dystopian novel by Nobel-prize winning José Saramago, adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Walter Meierjohann. This hour-long ticketed installation for a limited number of visitors will run four times a day, with seating arranged 2m apart in accordance with social distancing guidelines in a transformed Donmar Warehouse.

As the lights change at a major crossroads in a city in the heart of Europe a car grinds to a halt. Its driver can drive no more. Suddenly, without warning or cause, he has gone blind. Within hours it is clear that this is a blindness like no other. This blindness is infectious. Within days an epidemic of blindness has spread through the city. The government tries to quarantine the contagion by herding the newly blind people into an empty asylum. But their attempts are futile. The city is in panic.

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Juliet Stevenson voices the Storyteller/Doctor's wife. Visitors will listen on headphones to this gripping story of an unimaginable global pandemic - and its profoundly hopeful conclusion - featuring an immersive sound design using binaural technology by Ben and Max Ringham. The Donmar Warehouse is reimagined by designer Lizzie Clachan, with atmospheric lighting designed by Jessica Hung Han Yun.

Based on the novel by José Saramago

Adapted by Simon Stephens

Directed by Walter Meierjohann

Sound Designers Ben and Max Ringham

Designer Lizzie Clachan

Lighting Designer Jessica Hung Han Yun

Production Consultant Professor Hannah Thompson

Voice of the Storyteller/Doctor's wife Juliet Stevenson

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

