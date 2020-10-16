Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Divas of Broadway & Drag Unite for One Night Only!

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2020  

The Divas of Broadway & Drag Unite for One Night Only!

Drag Out The Vote presents: DIVAS FOR DEMOCRACY: UNITED WE SLAY Where the divas of Broadway join forces with the divas of drag. Featuring: Stephanie J. Block, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Cheyenne Jackson, Andrew Rannells, Shoshana Bean, Peppermint, Nina West, Bianca Del Rio, and many more! One night only - tickets are on sale now. October 18th at 8 PM EST DivasForDemocracy.com Tickets benefit Drag Out The Vote


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You