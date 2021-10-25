The Delancey Announces Beatles Night Every Wednesday

Every Wednesday, starting November 3rd, come together for an evening of tunes and brews as you twist and shout to your favorite songs of the Beatles played live at The Delancey in Lower East Side Manhattan.

Presented by Brooklyn-based production company Loop Troupe, Beatles Night features brand new NYC-based jam band Walrus performing the music of The Beatles. Walrus, which is composed of members of Loop Troupe Family Band, was created this year to continue Loop Troupe's tradition of successful Beatles-themed parties and live concerts. These shows include Beatles Valentines performed in 2019 at Baby's All Right and Magical Mystery Jam performed this past summer at venues in Vermont and Maine. Walrus has a large repertoire of Beatles songs to ensure you that no Wednesday show will be the same!

Beatles Night Ft. Walrus is every Wednesday beginning November 3rd at The Delancey in Manhattan. Doors are at 7pm and live music begins at 8pm. All tickets are general admission. Tickets are $15. The event is 21+ and alcohol will be available for purchase.

For tickets, please visit:

https://beatlesnightwalrus.eventbrite.com/