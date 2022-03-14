Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cramer Quartet Launches HAYDN: DIALOGUES

pixeltracker

Haydn: Dialogues is an ambitious multi-year cycle combining Haydn's 68 string quartets with sixteen new commissions by composers of marginalized identities.

Mar. 14, 2022  

The Cramer Quartet Launches HAYDN: DIALOGUES

Don't miss the WORLD PREMIERE of Alexandra du Bois' String Quartet No. 6, commissioned especially for the inaugural installment of CQ's Haydn: Dialogues project!

Haydn: Dialogues is an ambitious multi-year cycle combining Haydn's 68 string quartets with sixteen new commissions by composers of marginalized identities. Their first commissioned composer, Alexandra du Bois has chosen Haydn' s Opus 20 as the inspiration for her new work. They're excited to present two of Haydn's Opus 20 quartets alongside Alexandra's new work on April 3rd!

This ongoing project brings together their passion for historical performance with their commitment to rebalancing the string quartet canon by centering the voices of women, non-(cis)males, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ folx and other communities historically underrepresented in classical music. >>GET TICKETS

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

HAYDN DIALOGUES THE CRAMER QUARTET
Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. Jessica Park (she/her), violin
Advent Lutheran Church Chiara Fasani Stauffer (she/her), violin
2504 Broadway NYC Keats Dieffenbach (they/them), viola
>> Get Tickets Now Shirley Hunt (she/her), cello

The Cramer Quartet performs on period instruments with gut strings at A=430 Hz.
www.cramerquartet.com



Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Donna Lynne Champlin Photo
Donna Lynne Champlin

More Hot Stories For You