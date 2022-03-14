The Cramer Quartet Launches HAYDN: DIALOGUES

Don't miss the WORLD PREMIERE of Alexandra du Bois' String Quartet No. 6, commissioned especially for the inaugural installment of CQ's Haydn: Dialogues project!

Haydn: Dialogues is an ambitious multi-year cycle combining Haydn's 68 string quartets with sixteen new commissions by composers of marginalized identities. Their first commissioned composer, Alexandra du Bois has chosen Haydn' s Opus 20 as the inspiration for her new work. They're excited to present two of Haydn's Opus 20 quartets alongside Alexandra's new work on April 3rd!

This ongoing project brings together their passion for historical performance with their commitment to rebalancing the string quartet canon by centering the voices of women, non-(cis)males, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ folx and other communities historically underrepresented in classical music. >>GET TICKETS

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

HAYDN DIALOGUES THE CRAMER QUARTET

Sunday, April 3, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. Jessica Park (she/her), violin

Advent Lutheran Church Chiara Fasani Stauffer (she/her), violin

2504 Broadway NYC Keats Dieffenbach (they/them), viola

>> Get Tickets Now Shirley Hunt (she/her), cello

The Cramer Quartet performs on period instruments with gut strings at A=430 Hz.

www.cramerquartet.com