The Chelsea Symphony Presents WORLD MAP, May 26

The Chelsea Symphony (TCS), in collaboration with composer Shuying Li, presents World Map, a showcase of contemporary American music at Merkin Concert Hall on May 26, 2023.

The centerpiece of the program is Shuying Li's World Map, a collection of five mini-concertos written for members of the Four Corners ensemble. Originally written for chamber ensemble, these works have been expanded for full orchestra and will be premiered in their new versions at this concert.

Each piece in the World Map journeys to a different region of the world. The Dryad (for flutist Erika Boysen) draws on European classical traditions to tell the story of a mythological forest nymph. The Peace House (for violinist Christina Adams), named for the inter-Korean Peace House, explores the traditional music and culture of Korea in a work that reflects on the potential for peace and reconciliation. Canton Snowstorm (for pianist Mi-Eun Kim) depicts the surreal beauty of a wintry storm in subtropical Canton, China, with cascading piano lines that evoke the delicate falling of snowflakes. Matilda's Dream (for cellist Juliette Herlin), inspired by the classic Australian bush ballad "Waltzing Matilda," features an extended cello solo that captures the spirit of the outback. Finally, American Variations (for clarinetist Joshua Anderson) brings together a range of quintessential American genres, including jazz, ragtime, klezmer, and pop-rock, in a set of variations that celebrates the diversity of American culture.

The evening opens with the world premiere of Amuse-bouche by TCS Resident Composer Aaron Dai and closes with the New York premiere of Become River by John Luther Adams, bringing the theme of world exploration together through the bodies of water that connect us all. In a nod to the orchestra's collaborative structure, podium duties will be shared by all four TCS conductors: Artistic Directors Matthew Aubin and Mark Seto, and staff conductors Reuben Blundell and Nell Flanders.

Offering seven weekend concert series from September 2022 through June 2023, The Chelsea Symphony's 2022/23 season NEAR & FAR ties together powerful orchestral works across time and space.

