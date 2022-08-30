Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine to Celebrate 19th Century German Symphonists with Performance by David Briggs

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine to Celebrate 19th Century German Symphonists with Performance by David Briggs

The performance kicks off with the triumphant A major Sonata of Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, followed by three sublime Chorale Preludes by Johannes Brahms.

Aug. 30, 2022  

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's 2022-23 season of the Great Music in a Great Space concert series will begin with a performance by Artist in Residence David Briggs on Tuesday, September 13 at 7:30pm, preceded by a free pre-concert lecture for all ticket holders at 7pm, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

The performance kicks off with the triumphant A major Sonata of Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, followed by three sublime Chorale Preludes by Johannes Brahms, written in the last days of the composer's life. The program concludes with the U.S. premiere of Briggs's new transcription of Robert Schumann's magnificent Third Symphony, the "Rhenish," a work guaranteed to both sooth and stir the senses.

All visitors to the Cathedral are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask for entry. For tickets and more information, visit the Cathedral's website. Students are eligible for one free ticket at the door with a valid ID.

For more details and information on all the Cathedral's programs and services, visit stjohndivine.org.

PROGRAM

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Third Sonata, in A major

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Three Chorale Preludes

  1. Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele
  2. Herzlich tut mich verlangen
  3. Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

U.S. premiere transcription by David Briggs (b. 1962)

Symphony No. 3 in E flat, "The Rhenish"

Lebhaft

Scherzo: Sehr mäßig

Nicht schnell

Feierlich

Lebhaft

About David Briggs

David Briggs is an internationally renowned organist whose performances are acclaimed for their musicality, virtuosity, and ability to excite and engage audiences of all ages. Consistently ranked as one of the finest organists of his generation, David's extensive repertoire spans five centuries. He has also become one of the foremost organ transcribers of symphonic works, thereby giving listeners the opportunity to experience the organ in a new way. He has transcribed orchestral compositions by Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Bruckner, Ravel, and Bach, as well as Mahler's Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Eighth symphonies.

Described as "an intrepid improviser" by Michael Barone, host of American Public Media's Pipedreams, David performs more than 50 concerts a year at international venues, teaches performance at Cambridge University, frequently serves on international organ competition juries, and gives master classes at colleges and conservatories across the U.S. and Europe.

David is also a prolific composer whose works range from full scale oratorios to works for solo instruments. He has recorded two DVDs and 37 CDs, many of which include his own compositions and transcriptions. David is currently Artist in Residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. For more information, please visit david-briggs.org.

About Great Music in a Great Space

Revived in 2011, Great Music in a Great Space reprises the legendary concert series first held at the Cathedral in the 1980s. Great Music in a Great Space presents choral, orchestral, and instrumental music, in the magnificent, deeply spiritual setting of the world's largest Gothic cathedral. The beloved holiday traditions of the Christmas Concert and New Year's Eve Concert for Peace are an integral part of our concert series. Joined by Rose of the Compass, Musica Sacra, and the Oratorio Society of New York, the Cathedral Choirs, Orchestra, and a remarkable artistic team of organists and soloists bring the beloved space of the Cathedral to life with this transcendent music.

About The Cathedral

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is the Cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. It is chartered as a house of prayer for all people and a unifying center of intellectual light and leadership.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cathedral has responded to changing needs in the local community and across the city and state. People from many faiths and communities worship together in daily services held online and in person; the soup kitchen serves roughly 50,000 meals annually; social service outreach has an increasingly varied roster of programs to safely provide resources and aid to the hardest-hit New Yorkers; the distinguished Cathedral School prepares young students to be future leaders; Advancing the Community of Tomorrow, the

renowned preschool, afterschool and summer program, offers diverse educational and nurturing experiences; the outstanding Textile Conservation Lab preserves world treasures; concerts, exhibitions, performances and civic gatherings allow conversation, celebration, reflection and remembrance-such is the joyfully busy life of this beloved and venerated Cathedral.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at North Shore Music Theatre in SeptemberLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at North Shore Music Theatre in September
August 30, 2022

Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre will present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, the deviously delicious sci-fi musical that has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is open for business on stage from Tuesday, September 20 thru Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Rob Evan, Donnie Kehr & More to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY for Anniversary Show at the Triad TheaterRob Evan, Donnie Kehr & More to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY for Anniversary Show at the Triad Theater
August 30, 2022

The popular Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway will celebrate its one-year anniversary with two celebratory shows on Monday, September 26 and October 17 at 9:30 pm at the Triad Theater.
Toronto Symphony Orchestra to Hold All-Access Open House & Free Concert in SeptemberToronto Symphony Orchestra to Hold All-Access Open House & Free Concert in September
August 30, 2022

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will host TSO100: Open House & Free Concert: a day of free, engaging music-themed fun, alongside diverse performances and programming on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Southbank Theatre Company to Kick Off Sophomore Season With THE PROFESSION at Fonseca TheatreSouthbank Theatre Company to Kick Off Sophomore Season With THE PROFESSION at Fonseca Theatre
August 30, 2022

Religion, sex, and politics collide in Marcia Eppich-Harris’s newest play, which opens on September 15, a local premiere expedited by recent events that chip away at women’s rights. Southbank Theatre Company will kick off its sophomore season with “The Profession” at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis’ Near Westside.  
Production Completed on Kathrin Asmus' BLACK SUNSET, A Film About DepressionProduction Completed on Kathrin Asmus' BLACK SUNSET, A Film About Depression
August 30, 2022

Producer, Writer, and Cinematographer, Kathrin Asmus, and her team have completed production on a new film about an introverted woman struggling with her mental health goes on a quest to find inner peace within nature.