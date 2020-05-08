The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Postpones Performance of UNDER THE ARCHES

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has postponed its performance of Musica Sacra: Under the Arches, previously scheduled for Monday, May 18. The concert will instead be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan.

More information on the rescheduled performance and other concerts in the Cathedral's 2020-2021 series of Great Music in a Great Space performances will be posted to the Cathedral's website.

DETAILS:

EVENT: Musica Sacra: Under the Arches - Postponed

DATE: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

TIME: 7:30 PM

WHERE: The Cathedral of St. John the Divine

1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street)

Manhattan





