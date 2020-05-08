The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Postpones Performance of UNDER THE ARCHES
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has postponed its performance of Musica Sacra: Under the Arches, previously scheduled for Monday, May 18. The concert will instead be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan.
More information on the rescheduled performance and other concerts in the Cathedral's 2020-2021 series of Great Music in a Great Space performances will be posted to the Cathedral's website.
DETAILS:
EVENT: Musica Sacra: Under the Arches - Postponed
DATE: Tuesday, October 20, 2020
TIME: 7:30 PM
WHERE: The Cathedral of St. John the Divine
1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street)
Manhattan
