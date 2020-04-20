The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Cancels Performance of Bach's B MINOR MASS

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine will cancel its performance of Bach's B Minor Mass previously scheduled for Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan.

The Cathedral's 2020-2021 series of Great Music in a Great Space performances is still planned to proceed as scheduled. More information on rescheduled concerts and other events will be posted to the Cathedral's website https://www.stjohndivine.org/.

DETAILS:

EVENT: Bach's B Minor Mass Performance - Canceled

DATE: Wednesday, June 17, 2020

TIME: 7:30 PM

WHERE: The Cathedral of St. John the Divine

1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street)

Manhattan





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You