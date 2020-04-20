The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Cancels Performance of Bach's B MINOR MASS
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine will cancel its performance of Bach's B Minor Mass previously scheduled for Wednesday, June 17 at 7:30pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan.
The Cathedral's 2020-2021 series of Great Music in a Great Space performances is still planned to proceed as scheduled. More information on rescheduled concerts and other events will be posted to the Cathedral's website https://www.stjohndivine.org/.
DETAILS:
EVENT: Bach's B Minor Mass Performance - Canceled
DATE: Wednesday, June 17, 2020
TIME: 7:30 PM
WHERE: The Cathedral of St. John the Divine
1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street)
Manhattan
