The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Will Celebrates The Feast Of Blessed Absalom Jones in February

Jazz luminaries gather to honor Blessed Absalom Jones at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on February 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Will Celebrates The Feast Of Blessed Absalom Jones in February

In the Episcopal Diocese of New York, the annual Absalom Jones celebration includes worshippers and cultures of all ethnicities from throughout the diocese; in recognition of current Episcopal Church inclusivity, prayers are offered in, at least, nine languages. All are welcome.
 
The service will be officiated by the Right Reverend Andrew M. L. Dietsche, Bishop of New York, in one of his last major services before his retirement. The 2024 preacher will be The Rev. Yejide Peters, Associate Dean and Director of Formation of Berkeley Divinity School, the Episcopal seminary at Yale University.
 
This year the Cathedral will be filled with Jazz Luminaries.  Dr. Darrell Smith and the Jazz House Kids featuring Kim Kalesti and Marion Cowings will participate in a rendition of “David Danced before the Lord” from Duke Ellington's Sacred Mass, which was first performed at the Cathedral in 1968. Also featured in this rendition will be the Festival Chorus, Christ Church Youth Choir, Joshua Coyne, and Tappers:  Yvonne Curry, A. C. Lincoln, and Rita Tuitt. 

In addition, Dorian Lake will present a transcription of Take 6's “A Quiet Place”.
Featured artists in the service include Jay Hoggard, vibraphonist; Patience Higgins, saxophonist; Bim Strasberg, Bass; Jae Lee, pianist/organist; Malik Jardin, organ; Justin Denhert, composer; Chris Almeida, drums; and Charles Lovelle, pianist, with Musical Direction by Jeannine Otis and overall coordination by Carla Burns and Roberta Todd and the Absalom Jones Diocesan Committee.
 
The Annual Blessed Absalom Jones service celebrates diversity and inclusion, since Absalom Jones was the first person admitted to the Episcopal priesthood who was not a male of European descent. Today, the Episcopal priesthood is representative of diverse cultures, ethnicities, and orientations.  It has included women priests for the past 50 years.
 
Blessed Absalom Jones (1746-1818) was born into slavery; he purchased his own freedom and his family's freedom, and was a civic and spiritual leader of enslaved and free Blacks in Philadelphia. Moved by righteous anger and courageous visionary faith, Jones led a departure of Blacks from St. George's Methodist Episcopal Church, where worship became segregated. He was one of the leaders to establish the African church which became the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas.  This was the first church founded by people of African descent in the Episcopal church and it is still an active congregation.  Jones was ordained an Episcopal priest in 1802. Absalom Jones was declared a “saint” in the Episcopal Church in 1973; since then, the celebration of his feast day has become part of the official church calendar. 
 
The service will also be streamed on the Cathedral's YouTube channel
 

Blessed Absalom Jones Service

 
Date:  Saturday, February 3, 2024
 
Time:  Worship service at 10:30 AM
 
Location: The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), Manhattan

This Service will be streamed live on the Cathedral Website (stjohndivine.org), on the Cathedral YouTube Channel and on the Cathedral Facebook page, beginning at 10:30am.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway Pandering to Audiences and Possible Return to the S Photo
Video: Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1

Watch Patti LuPone discuss her thoughts on the state of Broadway and hint at a possible return to the stage on NY1 with Frank DiLella.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh Capaldi Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh Capaldi

I am joined by performer Cayleigh Capaldi to chat about her incredible journey as an artist, including her current run in the off-broadway smash, Titanique. Cayleigh shares her experience of being the daughter of two performers, and how her world view was shaped by the arts.

3
MEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second Weekend Photo
MEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second Weekend

Mean Girls is holding the top spot at the box office, despite weak numbers during the second weekend.

4
Gennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has Resigned Photo
Gennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has Resigned

The Broadway League's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Gennean M. Scott has resigned, according to an Instagram post on her account.

More Hot Stories For You

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage FinaleICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
MEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second WeekendMEAN GIRLS Tops Box Office Again, Despite Weak Numbers in Second Weekend
Gennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has ResignedGennean M. Scott, Chief Diversity Officer of The Broadway League, Has Resigned
Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024

Videos

Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You