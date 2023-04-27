The Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Will Have a Post-Show Talkback Next Month

92NY will host a talkback after a performance of Kimberly Akimbo, including a conversation with the cast - Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White - moderated by James Lapine.
This 92NY event takes place at The Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St. on Thursday, May 11 at 7 pm. Tickets include the Broadway performance and conversation, and are available here.
Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.
About The 92nd Street Y, New York: The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.
During the second act of Kimberly Akimbo, eagle-eyed fans may notice that Alli Mauzey, playing the character of Pattie, switches the leg brace she is wearing from one leg to the other between scenes. The move is missed by the vast majority of the audience and it’s possible some who do catch it may think it an accident. But for Mauzey it has meaning. It saves her hips, but it also adds another layer to the character: Pattie, already established as a hypochondriac, is so much of one that she could easily forget which leg the brace belongs on.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO will launch a National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in September 2024. Learn more about Kimberly Akimbo!
Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released on CD on Friday, May 19. The CD is available for pre-order starting today, Friday, April 7. The CD booklet features complete lyrics, color photography and liner notes by Washington Post theater writer Peter Marks.
Kimberly Akimbo was recently visited by Cynthia Nixon, Jill Eikenberry, and Michael Tucker. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment when the stars met the show's cast backstage. Check out photos here!
