The Cast of FAMILY TIES to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The reunion will take place on November 10 and feature Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Michael J. Fox, Tina Yothers, Marc Price and Scott Valentine.

The Keatons are in the house! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton), Michael Gross (Steven Keaton), Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton), Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton), Marc Price (Irwin "Skippy" Handelman), and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore), will reunite on "Stars in the House" on Tuesday, November 10 at 8PM ET to discuss all things "Family Ties," and reminisce about their time on one of the most beloved sitcoms in television history.

The reunion episode will stream exclusively on PEOPLE social platforms Facebook and Twitter, as well as on PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter, and on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, where fans may tune in to ask questions and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air. Of course, there will be live music.

"We're so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor's bills. We're overwhelmed with gratitude that we raised over $15,000 during Tuesday's all-day 'Vote-a-thon' broadcast," said Seth and James. "During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call 'comfort tv,' those tv shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy. Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like 'Taxi,' 'Frasier,' and 'Melrose Place,' and we have no doubt the 'Family Ties' reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!"

"Family Ties" joins the incredible line-up of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "Night at the Museum,""Scandal," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.

