The Canticum Novum Singers Present Choral Movements From Bach's Cantatas 98 - 106

The Canticum Novum Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present all the choral movements from J.S. Bach's Cantatas 98 through 106 live in concert on Saturday, May 21 at 8:00 PM, with piano accompanist Huizi Zhang at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Manhattan, Amsterdam Ave. between 99th and 100th Streets in New York, NY.

This will be the seventh event in the first of two seasons of concerts of the cantatas of J.S. Bach, all of which will be presented by The Canticum Novum Singers and The New York Virtuoso Singers. The final 2021-22 presentation is on June 11 - The New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 1-12 with Miles Walter, piano.

Live event tickets, available at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/678036?ref=ebtn are $30 general admission, $40 prime seating. Seniors tickets are $20 and students $10..

For more information, call 914-582-3915 or visit http://www.canticumnovum.org/season.html.

Please note that proof of vaccination and masks will be required for admission to this event.

Canticum Novum Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The Canticum Novum Singers is now in its 49th season under the direction of its founder, Harold Rosenbaum. The choir has achieved both national and international recognition for its stylistic versatility, vocal blend, and expressive range. The ensemble has presented dozens of World, American, and New York premieres by composers ranging from Handel, J.C. Bach, Fauré, and Bruckner, to Harbison, Berio, Schnittke, Rorem, Schickele and George Benjamin. Their CD A Canticum Novum Christmas is available at https://www.amazon.com/. Visit them at http://www.canticumnovum.org.