The Broadway Ensemble's THE BILLY JOEL PROJECT Out Now

YELLOW SOUND LABEL had released of The Billy Joel Project, the debut album from The Broadway Ensemble – an 11-member cast with a combined 48 Broadway credits – on streaming and digital formats. The CD edition is due on Friday, September 26.
The recording is produced by Phil Geoffrey Bond, the force behind the Grammy Award-nominated album series Sondheim Unplugged. Stream or download the album at Spotify or Apple Music. Pre-order the CD HERE.
The Billy Joel Project is a new collection of songs, at turns intimate and explosive, that gets to the heart of one of the major singer/songwriters of our time. These new interpretations honor the original versions, but invite the audience to hear them in new ways. The album not only highlights beloved Joel classics like “She’s Always a Woman,” “Only the Good Die Young,” and “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” but also a selection of deeper cuts, such as “Where’s the Orchestra?” and Joel’s latest single from last year, “Turn the Lights Back On.”
The album highlights the vocal talents of Farah Alvin (Drama Desk nominee, The Marvelous Wonderettes), Nicholas Edwards (& Juliet, Frozen), John Treacy Egan (The Producers, The Little Mermaid), Annie Golden (“Orange Is the New Black,” Assassins), Lina Koutrakos (10-time MAC Award winner), Aaron Ramey (The Visit, The Bridges of Madison County), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company, The Sound of Music), Courter Simmons (Jersey Boys), Rachel Ulanet (Beauty and the Beast, LoveMusik), Donna Vivino (Wicked, Hell’s Kitchen), and Michael Winther (Flying Over Sunset, Songs from an Unmade Bed). Music direction is by Jeremy Robin Lyons (Anastasia).
1) Overture – Jeremy Robin Lyons and Band
2) New York State of Mind – Nicholas Edwards & John Treacy Egan
3) She’s Got a Way – Donna Vivino
4) Angry Young Man – Rachel Ulanet
5) A Matter of Trust – Farah Alvin
6) You’re My Home – Michael Winther
7) Only the Good Die Young – Courter Simmons
8) Vienna – Rachel Ulanet
9) Summer, Highland Falls – John Treacy Egan
10) I Go to Extremes – Farah Alvin
11) This Is the Time – Nicholas Edwards
12) The Entertainer – Nicholas Rodriguez
13) I’ve Loved These Days – Annie Golden
14) Entr’Acte – Jeremy Robin Lyons and Band
15) Scenes from an Italian Restaurant – Courter Simmons
16) And So It Goes – Michael Winther
17) An Innocent Man - Nicholas Edwards
18) Lullabye / Goodnight My Angel – John Treacy Egan
19) She’s Always a Woman – Rachel Ulanet
20) The Downeaster Alexa – Aaron Ramey
21) Turn the Lights Back On – Annie Golden
22) Miami, 2017 – Farah Alvin & Nicholas Rodriguez
23) Bows – Jeremy Robin Lyons and Band
24) Where’s the Orchestra? – Lina Koutrakos
Videos