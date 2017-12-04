The Broadway Boys Host 10th Annual BROADWAY SINGS FOR TOYS at Green Room 42

The Broadway Boys will once again host Broadway's favorite holiday party and concert with the 10th Annual BROADWAY SINGS FOR TOYS: A Benefit for Toys for Tots, Monday Dec 11th at 6:30pm. The annual concert is a cocktail party/concert/toy drive that gathers Broadways hottest talent for a dynamic and inspirational concert sure to brighten your spirits!

Scheduled performers include Bryan Terrell Clark (HAMILTON), Saycon Sengbloh (ECLIPSED, ABC's "Scandal", Kara Lindsay (NEWSIES), Kevin Massey (A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE...), Christine Dwyer (WICKED), Matt DeAngelis (WAITRESS), Ryan Shaw (MOTOWN), Natalie Weiss (LES MISERABLES), Patrice Covington (THE COLOR PURPLE), Janine Davita (THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD), Jamarice Daughtry (THE COLOR PURPLE), Marva Hicks (MOTOWN), Howie Michael Smith (AVENUE Q), Suzanne Fiore (RAGTIME), and featured performances from the casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, and WAITRESS. As always, The Broadway Boys will perform several songs from their Holiday album titled, "Hark!" (PS Classics).

Members of The Broadway Boys who are scheduled to perform and/or host include creator and Artistic Director Jesse Nager (MOTOWN), Jamison Scott (SPIDERMAN), Gabe Violett (SPRING AWAKENING), Julius Thomas III (SCOTTSBORO BOYS), MICHAEL EVAN WILLIAMS (BULLETS OVER BROADWAY), Michael Linden (HAIR), Jason McCollum (BROADWAY INSPIRATIONAL VOICES), Sam Dowling (KINKY BOOTS), Anthony Festa (WICKED), Stephen Michael Kane (ROCK OF AGES), and more.

Broadway Sings for Toys: A Benefit for Toys for Tots will be held at The Green Room 42 (located at 570 10th Ave, Inside the YOTEL Hotel). Tickets are $25 (with an unwrapped toy), $30 (without a toy, general admission), and $100 for VIP Admission (VIP party access, preferred seating, meet-and-greet with performers, gift bags) can be purchased by calling 646-449-7792 or by visiting their website www.thegreenroom42.com

Created by Broadway veteran Jesse Nager (MOTOWN, MAMMA MIA, MARY POPPINS), The Broadway Boys are a collection of the hottest male voices currently working on the New York stage. Representing shows such as WICKED, HAMILTON, KINKY BOOTS, MOTOWN, THE GREAT COMET, JERSEY BOYS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, SCHOOL OF ROCK, and many more, The Broadway Boys have toured across the country introducing audiences to a new Broadway! By redefining the musical theater sound The Broadway Boys: Present Broadway audiences with new arrangements of their favorite theater songs while introducing new audiences to theater music with current sounds by combining Broadway and Pop genres. The Broadway Boys also help arts presenters build new audiences and expand current ones by promoting a new and exciting Broadway! To learn more about the group, visit their website at www.bwayboys.com





