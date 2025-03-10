The Brick Presbyterian Church Presents Organist Raymond Nagem​​​​​​​ In Recital Performing Music By Franck, Demessieux, And Andrée

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brick Presbyterian Church continues its 2024-25 Worship & Arts concert series with a recital by organist Raymond Nagem, featuring works by César Franck, Jeanne Demessieux, and Elfrida Andrée, on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:00 PM at The Brick Presbyterian Church, 1140 Park Avenue, Manhattan.

Dr. Nagem's program will include the Choral in E Major by César Franck, selections from the 12 Chorale Preludes on Gregorian Chant Themes, Op. 8 by Jeanne Demessieux, and will conclude with the Organ Symphony No. 1 in B Minor by Elfrida Andrée. The pioneering Andrée (1841-1929) was the first woman to be appointed as a cathedral organist in Europe. She held her position in Göteborg, Sweden for 62 years, while also working as a pianist, conductor, and telegraph operator. Her organ symphony, composed in 1891, is a dramatic, colorful and poetic piece, with the power and sweep of an orchestral tapestry.

Tickets are $30 / $10 student admission. To purchase tickets, please visit this page.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Raymond Nagem is Minister of Music at The Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City, and a member of the organ faculty at Manhattan School of Music, where he teaches organ literature, service playing, and improvisation. He completed his D.M.A. at The Juilliard School in 2016, where he was a student of Paul Jacobs.

A native of Medford, Mass., Dr. Nagem attended the Boston Archdiocesan Choir School and began organ lessons there with John Dunn. He earned his B.A. from Yale University in 2009, studying the organ with Thomas Murray, and his M.A. in 2011 from Juilliard.

Prior to his appointment at Brick, he served for eleven years at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, where he was Associate Director of Music and Organist. His album Divine Splendor, recorded on the Great Organ of St. John the Divine, is available on the Pro Organo label. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring of 2020, Dr. Nagem began a weekly online recital series from the cathedral, "Tuesdays at 6," featuring a diverse range of music spanning the entire organ repertoire. In his spare time, he enjoys running, cycling, and crossword puzzles.

ABOUT THE ANDERSON MEMORIAL ORGAN

From May through August 2005, a new pipe organ was installed and voiced in the sanctuary by Casavant Frères of St.-Hyacinthe, Québec. This instrument of four manuals and 118 ranks, with 6,288 pipes, is designed to reproduce faithfully the rich, vibrant, and thrilling sounds of 19th-century French organs, especially those of the renowned Parisian organbuilder AristideCavaillé-Coll.

The sanctuary organ is the gift of an anonymous donor in honor of former Senior Minister Dr. Herbert B. Anderson and his wife, Mary Lou S. Anderson.

ABOUT WORSHIP & ARTS

Brick Church's concert series, Worship & Arts, welcomes all to experience the joyous, uplifting power of the performing arts. Worship & Arts offers concerts and special worship services throughout the year, featuring Brick's superb Chancel Choir, recitals on the church's magnificent Casavant organ, as well as performances by extraordinary guest artists and ensembles from New York City's vibrant artistic scene. Now in its second season, the program has grown to become an important part of the Brick congregation's offerings, and a valued part of the New York City arts community. To view the entire 2023-24 season, please visit this page.

At Brick Church, we believe that music, dance, and drama can comfort, inspire, challenge, and bring us closer to the divine, showing us God's glory reflected in all beautiful things. Join us and share in the warmth, excellence, and energy of the performing arts at Brick!

ABOUT THE BRICK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

The Brick Presbyterian Church is a lively, growing congregation that has been serving New York City since 1767. We worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Sunday Church School is offered for children from age two to seventh grade. We welcome all to come, visit, worship and see what Brick Church is all about.

The Brick Church is a member congregation of the Presbytery of New York City. The session appoints elders to serve as commissioners to meetings of the Presbytery. In addition, elders serve on various committees when elected or appointed. The Brick Church also supports the work of the Presbytery financially thorough assessments and apportionments and general mission giving. In addition to supporting the Presbytery's mission, the church has traditionally supported a wide range of mission outreach efforts in New York City. Involvement on the national level of the Presbyterian denomination has been strong and supportive over the 250-year history of the congregation. Several ministers of The Brick Church have served as moderators of the General Assembly, the national body of our church. In fact, the Rev. John Rogers, the first minister of the Brick Church, was elected as Moderator of the First General Assembly in 1789.