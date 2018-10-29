The Box Office is Now Open for the Return of THE ILLUSIONISTS

The Marquis Theatre box office (210 West 46th Street) opens today for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular that arrives on Broadway beginning Friday, November 23 through Sunday, December 30, 2018.

The Illusionists previously wowed New York audiences three record-breaking years in a row with Witness The Impossible, Live on Broadway, and Turn Of The Century, and around the world including smash hit engagements on London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide on stages from the famed Magic Castle to Royal Variety Performances to multiple seasons of "America's Got Talent."

The mind-blowing spectacular of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

Tickets for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 877-250-2929, or in person at the Marquis Theatre box office (210 West 46th Street).

