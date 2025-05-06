The Blues Brothers Franchise to Return with New Graphic Novel Sequel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Blues Brothers universe will come roaring back to life over the next few years with forays into television, film, live events, music, and much more. The first IP offering is a brand new original graphic novel: The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake. Releasing October 7, 2025, the graphic novel is now available to pre-order.

Written by Stella Aykroyd, Luke Pisano, and James Werner with artist Felipe Sobriero, The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake is both a love letter and a sequel to the original Blues Brothers film. With editorial oversight by Dan Aykroyd, the utmost care has been taken to ensure this new chapter is true to the classic skits, legendary film, and iconic albums. The result is a wild and entertaining ride for both the longtime fans and those new to the world of Jake and Elwood Blues. This project was originally conceived with the architect of The Blues Brothers, Judy Belushi Pisano, who sadly passed away during this book’s production.

Luke Pisano shares, “The Blues Brothers weren’t just a SNL act or movie, they were real musicians, in awe of the legends who came before them. This book is a continuation of that labor of love. This book is dedicated to my mother, Judy Belushi Pisano - the widow of John Belushi and the fierce, loving steward of the Blues Brothers legacy for over 40 years. After John’s passing, she didn’t just preserve the story—she expanded it. With the team at Z2, and with the talents of Stella and James, we finally found the right partners to make that dream turn reality. I am proud—and humbled—to continue her work in expanding this world of fun, music, and mischievousness.”

“It makes complete sense to me that the new generation of Blues Brothers will begin in comic book form, where the possibilities for destroying police cars is infinite, physics have no bounds, and the potential for jam partners is off the charts.” James Werner points out. “The Blues Brothers universe is full of music and absurdity. Jake and Elwood are FINALLY reuniting, and I am forever grateful that Luke and Stella have asked me to join the band.”

The Blues Brothers were created by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi in the late 1970s and first appeared before a national audience as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The band evolved rapidly into a worldwide phenomenon encompassing touring, multi-platinum record albums, merchandising, culminating in a 1980 musical film directed by John Landis. The movie has gone on to achieve cult classic status.