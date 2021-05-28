Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Art of Shaving Partners With BC/EFA for New Campaign Featuring Miguel Cervantes, L. Steven Taylor and More

Additional performers featured in the campaign include Adam Perry, Alex Wong, and Michael Arden.

May. 28, 2021  

HAPPI has reported that The Art of Shaving and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS have partnered for a new campaign, with $75,000 and 25% of the sales of every GilletteLabs Heated Razor sold in June (up to $25,000) being donated to the cause.

Read the full story HERE.

The campaign features Broadway performers Adam Perry, Alex Wong, L. Steven Taylor, Michael Arden, and Miguel Cervantes.

Check out the video below!

Falguni Desai, CEO of The Art of Shaving stated, ""As a brand born in New York City, we recognize the significance of Broadway. The impact of the global pandemic has been devastating to performers. We're privileged to partner with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that consistently supports this community with access to healthcare, medicine, and nutrition,"


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele

Related Articles
Billy Porter Will Release Autobiography, UNPROTECTED, This Fall Photo

Billy Porter Will Release Autobiography, UNPROTECTED, This Fall

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week! Photo

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week!

Ben Platt Releases New Imagine Remix With Tiësto Photo

Ben Platt Releases New 'Imagine' Remix With Tiësto

VIDEO: Listen to So May We Start From Upcoming Musical Film ANNETTE Photo

VIDEO: Listen to 'So May We Start' From Upcoming Musical Film ANNETTE


More Hot Stories For You