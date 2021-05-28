The Art of Shaving Partners With BC/EFA for New Campaign Featuring Miguel Cervantes, L. Steven Taylor and More

HAPPI has reported that The Art of Shaving and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS have partnered for a new campaign, with $75,000 and 25% of the sales of every GilletteLabs Heated Razor sold in June (up to $25,000) being donated to the cause.

The campaign features Broadway performers Adam Perry, Alex Wong, L. Steven Taylor, Michael Arden, and Miguel Cervantes.

Falguni Desai, CEO of The Art of Shaving stated, ""As a brand born in New York City, we recognize the significance of Broadway. The impact of the global pandemic has been devastating to performers. We're privileged to partner with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, an organization that consistently supports this community with access to healthcare, medicine, and nutrition,"