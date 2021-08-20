The Apollo Theater Will Reopen This Month With All New Concert

The Apollo Theater will reopen this month after being closed since last year due to COVID-19, Daily News reports.

The Uptown Saturday Night Extravaganza will take place on August 28, featuring Nona Hendryx, Bishop Hezekiah Walker and the Nat Adderley Jr. Quintet.

Other acts include Baba Don and the East Harlem Latin All-Stars, Forces of Nature Dance Company and the cast of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud.

Tickets will be available on Apollo's website on August 23. Proof of vaccination will be required to attended.

Learn more at https://www.apollotheaters.org/.

Read the original story on Daily News.