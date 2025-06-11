The American Theatre of Actors Premieres ANGEL IN THE HEAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre of Actors will continue its summer season with Angel in the Heat, written & directed By Sean Szak Prasso, running June 16 - 29 the Beckmann Theatre of the ATA's theatre complex. TICKETS

Content Warning: Sexually suggestive and violent themes. Use of flashing lights (not a strobe). Appropriate for patrons 16+.

Travis Bergmann, Amy Losi, Dustin Pazar, Amanda Stamm, and Annie Unger star in a new play written and directed by Sean Szak Prasso about a Louisville, KY, lawyer's past catching up with him when he decides to run for mayor.

Conservative ex-lawyer, Blake Jean, has carefully built a quiet, respectable life with his wife, Charlotte. But as he steps into the public eye with a mayoral campaign promising order, a figure from his past returns, stirring up long-buried questions and threatening to unravel the image he's worked hard to maintain.

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.