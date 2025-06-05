The American Theatre Wing to Launch The Gavin Creel Fellowship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Wing in partnership with Tony Award Winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Award Nominee Sara Bareilles, Catherine Brunell, and a collection of Gavin’s friends, are launching The Gavin Creel Fellowship.

The annual fellowship program, named in honor of the beloved Tony Award-winning actor and activist Gavin Creel, who passed away in the fall of 2024, will bestow five young theater actors with: A grant of $25,000; personal mentorship from an industry professional

Curated networking events with Broadway leaders; access to American Theatre Wing programs: Master Class, Working in the Theatre, The Playreaders Club, and more; free tickets to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, and Tony Awards attendance as seat fillers.



Having received guidance and support as he transitioned from college to become a working actor, Gavin believed in paying it forward to the next generation of actors striving to get into the industry. Deeply concerned about the economic and systemic challenges facing emerging actors, Gavin dreamed of a program to help them transition from college to career-and from anywhere in America to New York City.



The Gavin Creel Fellowship team is now accepting donations of any amount, with the aim to build a $3 Million Endowment to launch the infrastructure and fund the program for 2026. Information regarding qualifications and applications, as well as the panel of theater-makers and industry professionals awarding the fellowships, will be announced at a later date.



“Towards the end of Gavin’s life we had a lot of conversations about his legacy,” says Celia Keenan Bolger. “When I asked him about starting a foundation in his name he talked about the challenges facing young actors who don't come from wealthy families and how hard it is to move to New York City and pursue a career in the theater. “



Celia continues, “My dream is that this fellowship will not only provide financial support but a sense of community and belonging, something Gavin valued enormously. After he died, so many people reached out to me and asked me what they could do and where they could donate. I’m so grateful to the American Theatre Wing for their immediate and unwavering support in creating a home for the Gavin Creel Fellowship and giving us a place to direct our energy and carry on his bright radiant light in service of this next generation of theater artists.”



“To be able to play this role in extending Gavin Creel’s amazing life and legacy is beyond meaningful,” says American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens. “I am deeply grateful that Celia, Sara, and Catherine have entrusted the Wing to work alongside them on this. I look forward to welcoming many classes of Gavin Creel fellows to NYC and to be part of our amazing community and industry.”



To support the Wing's The Gavin Creel Fellowships Text GAVIN to 44321 and visit

https://americantheatrewing.org/program/the-gavin-creel-fellowships to learn more.

