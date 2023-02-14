The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY to Present TEATROFEST NYC 2023, Featuring 20 Productions & 210 Performances

The Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY will present TeatroFest NYC 2023, a citywide festival of live drama, dance, music and conversations with Latin artists. TeatroFest NYC 2023 will feature 20 Productions and 210 Performances in at least 9 Latin theater venues from March 1 to April 30, 2023. The festival includes never-before-seen world premiere productions of new works as well as celebrated revivals from individual theaters and other exciting cultural offerings from NYC's extraordinarily rich Latin community of artists and performers.

For a detailed list of TeatroFest NYC 2023 productions and events, and to buy tickets, please visit the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY website: latinotheatersny.com.

TeatroFest NYC 2023 Lead Sponsors include: The NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), AARP New York, The Hispanic Federation, and Radio Drama Network.

"We congratulate the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY on this groundbreaking celebration of Latin theatre culture across the five boroughs," said the Commissioner of The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Anne del Castillo. "We are proud to support this inaugural effort to drive awareness of the tremendous contributions of Latino creatives within New York's nonprofit theater and performing arts sectors."

TeatroFest NYC 2023 performances also are supported, in part, by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the NYC Council, the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Legislature, and numerous private institutional and individual donors.

"New York is home to amazing theaters and theater artists who come from communities across the globe, and TeatroFest NYC is the perfect opportunity for New Yorkers to experience our city's vibrant Latin theater scene," said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "We are proud to support this festival and the many incredible theater organizations collaborating to showcase the inventive Latin artists in our city's theater community."

TeatroFest NYC 2023 is a powerful collaboration among the leading and most prestigious Latin theater companies in New York City, who together have won numerous Obie, Drama Desk, ACE, HOLA and other awards and Mayoral commendations during more than fifty years developing and producing exciting, original new works and classic Spanish dramas by Latin performing arts professionals, seen by tens of thousands of New York City general audiences and schoolchildren.

"Pregones/PRTT is thrilled to partner with our fellow Latinx theaters in this New York citywide celebration of the performing arts. Our unique, collaborative Festival will highlight the richness and multiple talents of hundreds of artists on our stages." - Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director, Pregones/PRTT

"This effort by Latino theaters to make so many vital projects accessible to everyone proves that our voices and stories are part of the cultural landscape of the Big City. Our art impacts not only our communities and artists but the entire city of New York." - Rafael Sánchez, Executive Artistic Director, Repertorio Español

"When we say Latino theater for all, we mean it. Productions in Spanish, in English, Bilingual, for all audiences, including our children and youth. We are very excited to share our culture through the magic of Live theater!" - Dr. Manuel Morán, Artistic Director, Teatro SEA

"Centering our work in the heart of TeatroFest NYC 2023 is a thrilling way to continue our mission of incubating Latino artists for the NYC theater world. Excited to partner on this with the other seven major Latino NYC theaters to see where we may find other meaningful collaborations." - Louis D. Moreno, Artistic Director, INTAR

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF TEATROS LATINOS NY

MISSION - The mission of Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY is to provide among its members a common platform for leadership development, strategic resource sharing and building brand visibility.

VISION - The Alliance envisions a theater landscape in which the Latino Theater is positioned as a powerhouse of creative and cultural energy, enriching people's lives, promoting tolerance, and contributing to the City's growth and well-being.

MEMBERS - The eight member theaters of the Alliance represent a vibrant movement within the NYC theater scene and have been producing and launching Latin theater works and artists for decades. They are:

Teatro Circulo - https://teatrocirculo.org/

IATI Theater - https://www.iatitheater.org/

International Arts Relations (INTAR) - https://www.intartheatre.org/

LATEA Theatre - https://teatrolatea.org/

Pregones Theater/PRTT - https://pregonesprtt.org/

Repertorio Español - https://repertorio.nyc/

Teatro SEA - https://teatrosea.org/

Thalia Spanish Theater - https://thaliatheatre.org/

In November 2022 The Alliance was awarded a prestigious Medalla de Oro from Spain's Academy of Scenic Arts in Madrid for the group's vital work in theater.

The Medalla de Oro is the Academy's highest distinction awarded to institutions with an extraordinary track record and an essential role in the dissemination and practice of performing arts.