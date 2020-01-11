The Adelphi Orchestra Presents Beethoven At 250
The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 66th season of "Music for All", with Beethoven at 250 on Sat March 28, 2020, at 7:00 PM at Good Shepherd Faith Presbyterian Church NYC and on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Pascack Valley High School Auditorium. Under the baton of Guest Conductor Jason Tramm, the concert features violin virtuoso Nathan Meltzer, (Recipient of the "Ames, Totenberg" Antonio Stradivari, Windsor Festival and Adelphi Orchestra (2016) competitions), rising stars Umi Garrett, piano,and Leland Koo, cello in the Beethoven Triple concerto. Also on the program is Beethoven's Symphony no 3, "The Eroica" amd Leonore Overture.
This program has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and a generous grant from the Frank and Lydia Bergen Foundation. Tickets are available on Evenbrite and at the door. Visit Adelphiorchestra.org for more information.
Our concluding concerts will feature symphonic works of Shostakovich, Puccini, and Beethoven and a Collaboration with ArsMusica Chorale in Romantic Revolutionaries, The Adelphi Chamber Ensemble will be performing chamber music concerts throughout New Jersey and New York. Visit http://adelphiorchestra.org/events/ for more information on our 2019-20 season.
