The Actors Fund Announces VIRAL VIGNETTES, Featuring Barry Bostwick, John Schneider, Renee Taylor, And More

The Actors Fund has announced a new comedic weekly series, "Viral Vignettes", featuring original work with popular character actors from classic TV shows and films premiering this Wednesday, April 15 at 12 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. ET.

The series will showcase 5-10 minute vignettes and will premiere on YouTube Channel: Pop Goes the Culture TV. Donations can be made at actorsfund.org/vignettes.

Participating celebrities in the "Viral Vignettes" series will be Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), Gail O'Grady ("NYPD Blue", Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, She's Having a Baby), John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard", "Smallville"), Renee Taylor ("The Nanny"), Audrey Landers ("Dallas", A Chorus Line) More exciting stars to be announced. The writers range from veteran network comedy show runners and award-winning playwrights to newcomers, adding their own unique voices to the mix.

Appearing on the first episode this Wednesday, April 15 will be: Robert Wuhl (Batman, Bull Durham) and Don Most ("Happy Days", "Glee").

The show was the brainchild of producer David Levin, early in the period of sheltering in place. "It occurred to me that musicians were creating concerts in their living rooms. Comedians were doing stand-up in their bathrooms. Talk shows are happening in basements and garages," Levin said. "But scripted content has come to a dead stop."

Levin sees this as a grass-roots operation. "With studios and networks shut down, we thought let's be creative. Let's do some good for The Actors Fund. And maybe put a smile on people's faces," continued Levin.

The series is fully scripted and is set in the present. Stars play characters talking to each other over Skype or FaceTime, dealing with the ups and downs of life, during this very strange and unprecedented time.

Produced by BrainStorm Inc, the innovative, genre-busting series will raise money for emergency financial assistance and other services for entertainment and performing arts professionals who have been impacted by COVID-19. New episodes will premiere every week, at least until film, TV and theater productions are back up and running.

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You