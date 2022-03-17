The 92nd Street Y to Present An Evening With Renowned Pianist Jeremy Denk

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents An Evening with Renowned Pianist Jeremy Denk: Performance & Talk with The New Yorker's James Wood, followed by a book signing on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7pm ET. The event will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$65 and are available at 92y.org/event/an-evening-with-jeremy-denk.

In his new memoir Every Good Boy Does Fine, renowned pianist Jeremy Denk traces his implausible artistic journey. Life is difficult enough as a precocious, temperamental (and possibly insufferable) six-year-old piano prodigy in a small town in New Jersey. But then a family meltdown forces a move to New Mexico, far from classical music's nerve centers, and he had to please a new taskmaster while navigating the perils of junior high school. Escaping to college in Ohio at sixteen, he meets a bewildering cast of music teachers, experiences a series of triumphs and humiliations, and ultimately finds his way as one of the world's greatest living pianists, a MacArthur "Genius," and a frequent performer at Carnegie Hall.

With 18 concerts, the spring season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Angela Hewitt; two performances by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the eagerly anticipated New York City main stage debut of pianist Eric Lu; the Grammy Award-nominated Israeli mandolin wizard Avi Avital; two co-presentations with the New York Philharmonic; and the return of guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas.

The season features one of the first NYC performances of the Gateways Music Festival, co-presented by 92Y, presenting works reflecting on the theme of enslavement; the New York premiere of 92Y co-commission, Dido Reimagined by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Melinda Wagner, performed by the Brentano String Quartet and soprano Dawn Upshaw; the world premieres of Cazon's Revenge by Gonzalo Grau and Arum der Fayer by Osvaldo Golijov, both for mandolin and string quartet, performed by Brooklyn Rider; the New York premiere of A Shattered Vessel by Richard Danielpour, performed by an ensemble from the Curtis Institute of Music; the New York premiere of Acabris! Acabras! Acabram! written and performed by Stewart Goodyear; and award-winning composer Joel Thompson's In response to the madness, performed by the New York Philharmonic String Quartet.

For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

About The New York Philharmonic: The New York Philharmonic plays a leading cultural role in New York City, the United States, and the world, and has built a tradition of innovation that has allowed it to adapt and thrive over more than 179 years.

About Jeremy Denk: Jeremy Denk is one of America's foremost pianists. Winner of a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and has recently appeared with ensembles including the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Los Angeles Philharmonic. His recordings have reached #1 on the Billboard classical charts and featured on many best-of-the-year lists. His writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The New Republic, The Guardian, and The New York Times Book Review. Denk graduated from Oberlin College, Indiana University, and the Juilliard School. He lives in New York City.

About James Wood: James Wood is a staff writer at The New Yorker, and the author of numerous works of fiction and literary criticism. His most recent book is Serious Noticing: Selected Essays, 1997-2017. Wood, who plays the piano, trumpet and drums, has written most recently about Led Zeppelin for The New Yorker. He has also written about Beethoven and Benjamin Britten, and maintains a keen interest in classical and pop music (his favorite composers and musicians include Purcell, Bach, Radiohead and London Grammar). His essay on the Who drummer, Keith Moon, was selected by the critic Alex Ross for "Best Music Writing 2011."

About 92nd Street Y: The 92nd Street Y (92Y) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92Y offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92Y's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92Y.org.