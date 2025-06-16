The 92nd Street Y Reveals 2025/26 Tisch Music Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y, New York has announced its 2025/26 Tisch Music Season. Over the past century and a half, 92NY has grown into one of New York City’s — and the world’s — most influential cultural institutions.

In his second year as Executive Director of Tisch Music, Nicholas Russotto has created an exciting season including Three World and 10 New York Premieres, as well as returning Tisch Music favorites, expanding the scope of offered programming. This season builds exponentially on the organization’s rich history of presenting the best and most innovative musicians performing across a wide range of genres, advancing and expanding each genre through commissions and multi-disciplinary collaborations.

Highlights of the 2025/26 Tisch Music Season include:

“The new season expands on how I’ve approached programming at Tisch Music for several years now, as we continue to ask ourselves: what if genre dividing lines silo listeners and audiences, rather than expand experiences?” said Nicholas Russotto, Executive Director, Tisch Music. "In the coming season, we continue to present artists who explore and employ wide-ranging styles of creation and expression to inspire, challenge, deepen, and ultimately expand our understanding of music, through programs that engage fulsomely with the traditions of the past and the times we live in, and present a bold vision for the future. Genres are increasingly blurred — something I believe benefits both artists and audiences.”

The full slate of performances and dates are listed below. For more information, please visit 92NY.org/Concerts.

2025/26 TISCH MUSIC SEASON

New York / World Premieres

92NY commissions

92NY debuts

Opening Night!

Sun, Oct 19, 2025, 7 pm

AN EVENING WITH CHRIS THILE +

The Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter, and composer...

Fri, Oct 24, 2025, 7:30 pm

ANGELA HEWITT, piano

Bach’s “Goldberg” Variations – a 50th-Anniversary Performance...

Thu, Oct 30, 2025, 7:30 pm

KARL OVE KNAUSGÅRD and GLENN KOTCHE +

Historia

Global literary star Karl Ove Knausgård and composer/percussionist Glenn Kotche...

Fri, Oct 31, 2025, 7:30 pm

**Gabriel Kahane & FRIENDS *, **

only light can do that...

Fri, Nov 7, 2025, 7:30 pm

**SEAN SHIBE, guitar *, **

One of the most original minds on his instrument...

Sat, Nov 8 | Sun, Nov 9 | Mon, Nov 10, 2025

MOTOWN’S HEAT WAVE: The Songs of Holland-Dozier-Holland

Lyrics & Lyricists...

Wed, Nov 12, 2025, 7:30 pm

RICH RUTH

Water Still Flows...

Fri, Nov 14, 2025, 7:30 pm

HENRY THREADGILL +, VIJAY IYER, DAFNIS PRIETO + TRIO...

Sun, Nov 16, 2025, 7 pm

AN EVENING WITH Taylor Mac & Matt Ray

Lyrics & Lyricists Special Event...

Wed, Nov 19, 2025, 7:30 pm

PIERRE-LAURENT AIMARD, piano +

*with SIR GEORGE BENJAMIN, piano +**...

Fri, Nov 21, 2025, 7:30 pm

CURTIS NEW MUSIC ENSEMBLE

We the Artists...

Sat, Nov 22, 2025, 7:30 pm

TESSA LARK, violin +

JOSHUA ROMAN, cello +

Edgar Meyer, double bass...

Dec 3, 5, & 7, 2025

KONSTANTIN KRIMMEL, baritone +

AMMIEL BUSHAKEVITZ, piano +...

Dec 6, 7, & 8, 2025

THE LOVERS, THE DREAMERS & ME: The Songs of Paul Williams...

Wed, Dec 10, 2025, 7:30 pm

BRENTANO STRING QUARTET...

Sat, Dec 13, 2025, 7:30 pm

JAY CAMPBELL, cello

CONOR HANICK, piano...

Thu, Dec 18, 2025, 7:30 pm

SHARON ISBIN, guitar...

Sun, Dec 21, 2025, 2 pm

Jessica Vosk, vocals

SLEIGH...

Fri, Jan 23, 2026, 7:30 pm

Julia Bullock, soprano

SETH PARKER WOODS, cello

CONOR HANICK, piano...

Thu, Jan 29, 2026, 7:30 pm

AN EVENING WITH Laura Benanti...

Tue, Feb 3, 2026, 7:30 pm

FREDDIE BALLENTINE, tenor +

KUNAL LAHIRY, piano +

Our People...

Wed, Feb 4, 2026, 7:30 pm

Arturo Sandoval...

Fri, Feb 6, 2026, 7:30 pm

PEDJA MUŽIJEVIĆ, piano

Homage to Mixtapes...

Sun, Feb 8, 2026, 2 pm

RICHARD O’NEILL, viola

GARRICK OHLSSON, piano...

Fri, Feb 13, 2026, 7:30 pm

JESSIE MONTGOMERY, violin +

JLIN, electronics +

THIRD COAST PERCUSSION +...

Wed, Feb 18, 2026, 7:30 pm

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano...

Sun, Feb 22, 2026, 2 pm

DUBLIN GUITAR QUARTET...

Feb 28, Mar 1, & Mar 2, 2026

STARDUST: From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway

Lyrics & Lyricists...

Thu, Mar 12, 2026, 7:30 pm

LE CONSORT +

THÉOTIME LANGLOIS DE SWAARTE, violin...

Sat, Mar 14, 2026, 7:30 pm

SÉRGIO AND ODAIR ASSAD

Final career concert as a duo...

Thu, Mar 19, 2026, 7:30 pm

AN EVENING WITH Brian Stokes Mitchell...

Fri, Mar 20, 2026, 7:30 pm

JACK QUARTET*...

Wed, Mar 25, 2026, 7:30 pm

ALEXI KENNEDY, violin

JANICE CARISSA, piano

Dreams/Visions...

Fri, Mar 27, 2026, 7:30 pm

RAFIQ BHATIA, guitar

RILEY MULHERKAR, trumpet

IAN CHANG, percussion

Environments...

Sun, Mar 29, 2026, 2 pm

ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Jeremy Denk, piano...

Fri, Apr 10, 2026, 7:30 pm

*PACIFICA QUARTET

Sigourney Weaver, narrator, **

Revolutionary Portraits: Our Better Angels...

Wed, Apr 15, 2026, 7:30 pm

PIERRE-LAURENT AIMARD, piano

BACH: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II...

Sat, Apr 18, 2026, 7:30 pm

STEVEN ISSERLIS, cello

CONNIE SHIH, piano...

Sun, Apr 19, 2026, 2 pm

ROOMFUL OF TEETH +

Gabriel Kahane, piano and vocals...

Fri, Apr 24, 2026, 7:30 pm

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN

In These Times...

Wed, Apr 29, 2026, 7:30 pm

ROBIN PECKNOLD

The Music of Judee Sill...

Sat, May 2, 2026, 2 pm

ISIDORE STRING QUARTET...

Wed, May 6, 2026, 7:30 pm

ERIN MORLEY, soprano +

Lawrence Brownlee, tenor

MALCOLM MARTINEAU, piano

Golden Age...

Sat, May 9, 2026, 7:30 pm

PAVEL KOLESNIKOV, piano +...

Thu, May 14, 2026, 7:30 pm

GABRIELA MONTERO, piano...

Sun, May 17, 2026, 2:00 pm

CURTIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

ERIN KEEFE, violin

ROBERTO DÍAZ, viola...

Mon, Jun 1, 2026, 7:30 pm

AN EVENING WITH Adrienne Warren...

Jun 6, 7, & 8, 2026

CELEBRATING ALAN & Marilyn Bergman

EVERY KIND OF LIGHT: The Love and Lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman

Lyrics & Lyricists