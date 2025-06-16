The 92nd Street Y Reveals 2025/26 Tisch Music Season Lineup

In his second year as Executive Director of Tisch Music, Nicholas Russotto has created a season including three world premieres, ten New York premieres and more.
The 92nd Street Y, New York has announced its 2025/26 Tisch Music Season. Over the past century and a half, 92NY has grown into one of New York City’s — and the world’s — most influential cultural institutions.
Highlights of the 2025/26 Tisch Music Season include:
Premieres of new works by composer/performer Jlin and pianist/singer Gabriel Kahane
26 92NY concert debuts, including acclaimed mandolinist and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile and Grammy Award winners Jessie Montgomery and Roomful of Teeth
Performances from virtuoso Marc-André HamelinN, award-winning concert pianist Angela Hewitt, and Grammy-winner Julia Bullock
Presentations from the world-renowned Curtis Institute of Music and revolutionary collaborative classical group Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Sigourney Weaver and Pacifica Quartet offer two world-premiere commissions honoring two visionaries: champion of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and environmental trailblazer Rachel Carson
American Songbook offerings of exclusive concerts by Broadway favorites Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Benanti, Jessica Vosk, and Adrienne Warren
Presentations from Pulitzer Prize-winner and NEA Jazz Master Henry Threadgill in a trio with Vijay Iyerand Dafnis Prieto and ten-time Grammy Award-winner Arturo Sandoval
2025/26 Lyrics & Lyricists series includes shows celebrating Motown’s legendary Holland-Dozier-Holland; giants of Tin Pan Alley; Alan & Marilyn Bergman’s partnership in love and song; and Paul Williams himself with the stories only the songwriter can tell; plus, one-night-only special events with Robin Pecknold performing the music of Judee Sill and an evening with Taylor Mac and Matt Ray.
“The new season expands on how I’ve approached programming at Tisch Music for several years now, as we continue to ask ourselves: what if genre dividing lines silo listeners and audiences, rather than expand experiences?” said Nicholas Russotto, Executive Director, Tisch Music. "In the coming season, we continue to present artists who explore and employ wide-ranging styles of creation and expression to inspire, challenge, deepen, and ultimately expand our understanding of music, through programs that engage fulsomely with the traditions of the past and the times we live in, and present a bold vision for the future. Genres are increasingly blurred — something I believe benefits both artists and audiences.”
The full slate of performances and dates are listed below. For more information, please visit 92NY.org/Concerts.
Sun, Oct 19, 2025, 7 pm
AN EVENING WITH CHRIS THILE +
The Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter, and composer...
ANGELA HEWITT, piano
Bach’s “Goldberg” Variations – a 50th-Anniversary Performance...
KARL OVE KNAUSGÅRD and GLENN KOTCHE +
Historia
Global literary star Karl Ove Knausgård and composer/percussionist Glenn Kotche...
**Gabriel Kahane & FRIENDS *, **
only light can do that...
**SEAN SHIBE, guitar *, **
One of the most original minds on his instrument...
MOTOWN’S HEAT WAVE: The Songs of Holland-Dozier-Holland
Lyrics & Lyricists...
RICH RUTH
Water Still Flows...
HENRY THREADGILL +, VIJAY IYER, DAFNIS PRIETO + TRIO...
AN EVENING WITH Taylor Mac & Matt Ray
Lyrics & Lyricists Special Event...
PIERRE-LAURENT AIMARD, piano +
*with SIR GEORGE BENJAMIN, piano +**...
CURTIS NEW MUSIC ENSEMBLE
We the Artists...
TESSA LARK, violin +
JOSHUA ROMAN, cello +
Edgar Meyer, double bass...
KONSTANTIN KRIMMEL, baritone +
AMMIEL BUSHAKEVITZ, piano +...
THE LOVERS, THE DREAMERS & ME: The Songs of Paul Williams...
BRENTANO STRING QUARTET...
JAY CAMPBELL, cello
CONOR HANICK, piano...
SHARON ISBIN, guitar...
Jessica Vosk, vocals
SLEIGH...
Julia Bullock, soprano
SETH PARKER WOODS, cello
CONOR HANICK, piano...
AN EVENING WITH Laura Benanti...
FREDDIE BALLENTINE, tenor +
KUNAL LAHIRY, piano +
Our People...
PEDJA MUŽIJEVIĆ, piano
Homage to Mixtapes...
RICHARD O’NEILL, viola
GARRICK OHLSSON, piano...
JESSIE MONTGOMERY, violin +
JLIN, electronics +
THIRD COAST PERCUSSION +...
MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano...
DUBLIN GUITAR QUARTET...
STARDUST: From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway
Lyrics & Lyricists...
LE CONSORT +
THÉOTIME LANGLOIS DE SWAARTE, violin...
SÉRGIO AND ODAIR ASSAD
Final career concert as a duo...
AN EVENING WITH Brian Stokes Mitchell...
JACK QUARTET*...
ALEXI KENNEDY, violin
JANICE CARISSA, piano
Dreams/Visions...
RAFIQ BHATIA, guitar
RILEY MULHERKAR, trumpet
IAN CHANG, percussion
Environments...
ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
Jeremy Denk, piano...
*PACIFICA QUARTET
Sigourney Weaver, narrator, **
Revolutionary Portraits: Our Better Angels...
PIERRE-LAURENT AIMARD, piano
BACH: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II...
STEVEN ISSERLIS, cello
CONNIE SHIH, piano...
ROOMFUL OF TEETH +
Gabriel Kahane, piano and vocals...
MAKAYA MCCRAVEN
In These Times...
ROBIN PECKNOLD
The Music of Judee Sill...
ISIDORE STRING QUARTET...
ERIN MORLEY, soprano +
Lawrence Brownlee, tenor
MALCOLM MARTINEAU, piano
Golden Age...
PAVEL KOLESNIKOV, piano +...
GABRIELA MONTERO, piano...
CURTIS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
ERIN KEEFE, violin
ROBERTO DÍAZ, viola...
AN EVENING WITH Adrienne Warren...
CELEBRATING ALAN & Marilyn Bergman
EVERY KIND OF LIGHT: The Love and Lyrics of Alan & Marilyn Bergman
Lyrics & Lyricists
