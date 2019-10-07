The 6th Season Of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab Continues October 14th

The 6th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab continues Monday, October 14th, 2019. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. It is also the only curated choreography platform where choreographers and writers collaborate to develop movement for new musicals during incubation.

Primarily focused on engaging mid career or established choreographers, the October 14th New Works Lab focuses on bringing production numbers from never before staged musicals to life by 4 choreographers. Each choreographer works to stage their piece as closely to the way it would be staged in a fully realized production of said new musical. Both the choreographers and writers benefit from seeing their piece staged while still in development.

The featured new musicals and their choreographers include: Monkey Trouble Unleashed (music and Lyrics by Joel B. New) is choreographed by Charlie Johnson, Boleyn (music and lyrics by Jessy Tomsko, book by Steve Tomsko) is choreographed by Rebecca Frazier, The Grind (music by JJ Warshaw, lyrics by Nick Parker) is choreographed by Michael Baugh, and Called (music and Lyrics by Paulo Tirol) is choreographed by Victoria Casillo.

The Choreography Lab's programming supports choreographer development, fosters collaboration between writers and choreographers early in the creative process, and serves as an educational forum where all parties can strengthen and specify how dance can be used to convey story and character. The Choreography Lab is curated and produced by Avital Asuleen, Victoria Crowser serves as associate producer, and Adolpho Blaire and Christopher Noffke are lab consultants. Past moderators have included choreographers Edie Cowan, Wendy Seyb, Shea Sullivan, Karla Garcia, and Rommy Sandhu, director/choreographer Gerry McIntrye, DanceBreak creator Melinda Atwood, writer/director Marc Acito, and director Richard Sabellico.

The October 14th lab will begin at 7PM at Pearl Studios (500 8th Ave, NYC). To purchase tickets and for more details, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org. Seating is limited.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You