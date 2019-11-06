The 4th Annual Chita Rivera Awards Will Take Place Sunday, May 17 at The NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

The 4th annual Chita Rivera Awards (www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com) will take place on Sunday, May 17 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off of Washington Square Park), it was announced today by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. (www.NYCDAFoundation.net). Lanteri produces in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

The nominations for the 4th annual Chita Rivera Awards will be announced Friday, April 24 and the "Meet the Nominees" press event will take on Monday, April 27.

Carrying the name of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the Chita Rivera Awards celebrate dance and choreographic excellence - past, present and future. The awards will honor the superb achievement of each nominee, while recognizing the talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer. Additionally, through education and scholarships, the awards are committed to nurturing future generations, as well as preserving notable dance history.

Nominators will consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensembles in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2019-2020 season. Nominations will be determined by the designated nominating committees. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, Off Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines recipients that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.

The awards for Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater, and Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities as well as when tickets go on sale will be announced in the coming weeks.

The NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program will be the beneficiary of the event. Since the inception of the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation, 3 million dollars have been awarded to over 300 dancers attending 42 of the most prestigious college dance programs in the country.





