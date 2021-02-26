Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The 27 Best Theater Tweets from Theater Stars and Fans This Week
Amazing throwbacks, hilarious theater jokes, and more make this week's Twitter roundup!
As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.
Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 27 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!
1.
does Joanna Gleason know how much her performance in into the woods shaped who I am now will someone tell her- Kathryn Gallagher (@kathryng) February 22, 2021
2.
in my childhood home we referred to our 3 favorite movies as Brandy Cinderella, Mary Martin Peter Pan, and Marc Kudisch Bye Bye Birdie- Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) February 21, 2021
3.
I just wanna sing words fail and cry but in a theatre not in my house.- Sam Tutty (@samtutty) February 22, 2021
4.
Oof next time Zoe Murphy says "it's been a hard year" shit's gonna hit different- Jared Goldsmith (@jaredbgoldsmith) February 22, 2021
5.
I really miss casting directors...being IN rooms with amazing casting directors who truly care about the project and about you being able to put your best foot forward. I miss y'all so much. a??i??- Bonnie Milligan (@BeltingBonnie) February 23, 2021
6.
That Second Act Transition GAG.- Clint Ramos (@clintramos) February 23, 2021
SLAVE PLAY. SET DESIGN@jeremyoharris @SlavePlayBway pic.twitter.com/js3Wsgjf9u
7.
Epic III from @hadestown- Rian Johnson trilogy era (@lastofthejed1s) February 22, 2021
That's the tweet
8.
We miss live theater and can't wait for it to be safe to resume in-person performances.- The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) February 22, 2021
? ? ?
Yes Yes Yes
9.
After a few months in storage, I finally cleaned up the @HamiltonMusical model & put it out on display. #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/1hQ2nLW7Vp- David Korins (@DavidKorins) February 22, 2021
10.
I legit just sat here & listened to helpless from @HamiltonMusical about 4 times.- TaYLoR!! (@heyooosss) February 22, 2021
11.
I was gagged all those years ago watching her every day in rehearsal. 20 plus years later, I'm am still gagged listening to this recording. She remains UN.MATCHED. LILIASSS!!!! DEAR GOD!- Shoshana Bean (@ShoshanaBean) February 22, 2021
I Am Changing by Dreamgirls In Concert https://t.co/ZwnJjRLBR3 #NowPlaying
12.
Spider-Man: Bring Him Home pic.twitter.com/kjVe9J1S6i- katie jo (@katiejoyofosho) February 24, 2021
13.
Back at @BookofMormon we used to celebrate every cast member's birthday with whatever cake they wanted. My birthday was the last celebration we had before shutdown. My birthday is on Sunday.- Donell James Foreman (@TheDJF) February 24, 2021
14.
I have a love/hate relationship with dreams that feel real bc last night I did Hamilton in front of an audience and it was the most amazing thing. Then, I woke up.- DeMarius R. Copes (@DeMariusR_Copes) February 23, 2021
15.
I'd love to be in a movie musical but the live, staged version.- Jason SweetTooth (@jasonsweettooth) February 23, 2021
16.
My life in self-tapes ? #whoamianyway #amimyresume pic.twitter.com/AgjHWid9OP- Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) February 24, 2021
17.
Spider-Man 3: Turn Off The Dark (if you know, you know) https://t.co/Rwt5FgJWD5- Be An #ArtsHero (@BeAnArtsHero) February 24, 2021
18.
I REALLY miss pretending how to dance! #evita #broadway https://t.co/dt5aOZKrx1 (? by Richard Termine) pic.twitter.com/zOM3pgKTfx- Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) February 24, 2021
19.
scenes from a voice lesson pic.twitter.com/2WmMO5RQdk- rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) February 24, 2021
20.
I miss the theatre.- Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) February 24, 2021
21.
Today marks 21 years since "The Wild Party" opened in NYC. The show is now legally allowed to drink.- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) February 24, 2021
22.
Ariana DeBose, the iconic "bullet" in Hamilton is also Alyssa Greene in The Prom movie. Her range!!!! She deserves more credit and needs to be a household name ? pic.twitter.com/IzAKv0yhFg- macy a?? (@marissadeanne) February 23, 2021
23.
It's so hard to get an appointment for a vaccine you'd think I was trying to get an audition for Hamilton.- Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) February 25, 2021
24.
theater people are actually THE BEST people.- Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) February 24, 2021
25.
She's imperfect but she tries- Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) February 25, 2021
She is good but she lies
She is hard on herself
She is broken&wont ask for help
She is messy but she's kind
She is lonely most of the time
She is all of this mixed up&baked in a beautiful pie
She is gone but she used to be mine
Go off @SaraBareilles
26.
Betty Buckley in Edwin Drood, or Betty Buckley in suits, or Betty Buckley in literally any form whatever is always welcome pic.twitter.com/okQcE4CRGT- Marina (@marinahartner) February 25, 2021
27.
The press tour for shazam 2 is about to be @ZacharyLevi and @rachelzegler singing together on every single talk show. And I welcome this- Kevin Dawson (@DawsonforReal) February 25, 2021