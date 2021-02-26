The 27 Best Theater Tweets from Theater Stars and Fans This Week

As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.

Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 27 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!

does Joanna Gleason know how much her performance in into the woods shaped who I am now will someone tell her - Kathryn Gallagher (@kathryng) February 22, 2021

in my childhood home we referred to our 3 favorite movies as Brandy Cinderella, Mary Martin Peter Pan, and Marc Kudisch Bye Bye Birdie - Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) February 21, 2021

I just wanna sing words fail and cry but in a theatre not in my house. - Sam Tutty (@samtutty) February 22, 2021

Oof next time Zoe Murphy says "it's been a hard year" shit's gonna hit different - Jared Goldsmith (@jaredbgoldsmith) February 22, 2021

I really miss casting directors...being IN rooms with amazing casting directors who truly care about the project and about you being able to put your best foot forward. I miss y'all so much. a??i?? - Bonnie Milligan (@BeltingBonnie) February 23, 2021

We miss live theater and can't wait for it to be safe to resume in-person performances.



? ? ?

Yes Yes Yes - The Public Theater (@PublicTheaterNY) February 22, 2021

I legit just sat here & listened to helpless from @HamiltonMusical about 4 times. - TaYLoR!! (@heyooosss) February 22, 2021

I was gagged all those years ago watching her every day in rehearsal. 20 plus years later, I'm am still gagged listening to this recording. She remains UN.MATCHED. LILIASSS!!!! DEAR GOD!



I Am Changing by Dreamgirls In Concert https://t.co/ZwnJjRLBR3 #NowPlaying - Shoshana Bean (@ShoshanaBean) February 22, 2021

Spider-Man: Bring Him Home pic.twitter.com/kjVe9J1S6i - katie jo (@katiejoyofosho) February 24, 2021

Back at @BookofMormon we used to celebrate every cast member's birthday with whatever cake they wanted. My birthday was the last celebration we had before shutdown. My birthday is on Sunday. - Donell James Foreman (@TheDJF) February 24, 2021

I have a love/hate relationship with dreams that feel real bc last night I did Hamilton in front of an audience and it was the most amazing thing. Then, I woke up. - DeMarius R. Copes (@DeMariusR_Copes) February 23, 2021

I'd love to be in a movie musical but the live, staged version. - Jason SweetTooth (@jasonsweettooth) February 23, 2021

Spider-Man 3: Turn Off The Dark (if you know, you know) https://t.co/Rwt5FgJWD5 - Be An #ArtsHero (@BeAnArtsHero) February 24, 2021

scenes from a voice lesson pic.twitter.com/2WmMO5RQdk - rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) February 24, 2021

Today marks 21 years since "The Wild Party" opened in NYC. The show is now legally allowed to drink. - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) February 24, 2021

Ariana DeBose, the iconic "bullet" in Hamilton is also Alyssa Greene in The Prom movie. Her range!!!! She deserves more credit and needs to be a household name ? pic.twitter.com/IzAKv0yhFg - macy a?? (@marissadeanne) February 23, 2021

It's so hard to get an appointment for a vaccine you'd think I was trying to get an audition for Hamilton. - Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) February 25, 2021

theater people are actually THE BEST people. - Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) February 24, 2021

She's imperfect but she tries

She is good but she lies

She is hard on herself

She is broken&wont ask for help

She is messy but she's kind

She is lonely most of the time

She is all of this mixed up&baked in a beautiful pie

She is gone but she used to be mine

Go off @SaraBareilles - Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) February 25, 2021

27.