Terrence Mann, Karen Ziemba, Louise Pitre And More To Lead Ahrens & Flaherty's MARIE in Seattle

Broadway visionaries meet ballet royalty at The 5th Avenue Theatre this spring in Marie: A New Musical. Tony Award-winning authors Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island), five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), and acclaimed New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck invite you backstage into 19th-century Paris, where glittering opulence hobnobbed with underworld dangers. Marie was formerly titled Little Dancer in a previous production that played at The Kennedy Center in 2015.

Joining Peck are Tony Award-nominated actors Terrence Mann (Broadway Original Casts: Javert in Les Misérables, Beast in the Beauty and the Beast, Rum Tum Tugger in Cats) as Edgar Degas, Louise Pitre (Broadway: Mamma Mia!) as Adult Marie, Dee Hoty (Broadway: Footloose, Bye Bye Birdie) as Mary Cassat, Tony-winning actress Karen Ziemba (Broadway: Contact, Bullets Over Broadway, 42nd Street) as Martine Van Goethem, and Jenny Powers (Broadway: Grease, Little Women) as Antoinette Van Goethem. Kyle Harris (National Tour: West Side Story), who originated the role of Christian at The Kennedy Center, will also return. Christopher Gurr (Broadway: Spamalot, Tuck Everlasting, All the Way) joins the cast as Corbeil and Degas Understudy, with Noelle Hogan (Off-Broadway: The Runaways; National Tour: Fun Home) as Charlotte Van Goethem.

Directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys), Marie features a book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Once On This Island) and music by Tony Award winner Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island).

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Ken Billington (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), Benjamin Pearcy (projection design), and Paul Huntley (hair and wig design).

Playing March 22 - April 14, 2019 (press opening Friday, April 5), single tickets for Marie: A New Musical are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

In this era of groundbreaking artistry, a girl named Marie dreams of being the next star of the ballet. Despite the odds of her hard-scrabble life, she scrimps, saves, and steals in pursuit of her ambitions. But when fate leads her to the studio of Impressionist Edgar Degas, she unknowingly steps into immortality-becoming the inspiration for his most famous sculpture ever: Little Dancer. Marie is the gorgeous new musical poised to conquer the stage-and your heart.

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create. With big talent. Bigger-than-life productions. And did we mention dazzle? As a nonprofit theater company and our region's largest performing arts employer, we spread the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state. Each year, we reach 75,000 young people through our nationally acclaimed education programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow's audiences. On the national stage, we are a leading voice for the power of this American art form to lift the human spirit.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You