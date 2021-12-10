Terrel and Kaelyn Lefferts Announce DANCE-IT-OUT-CREATIVE MOVEMENT STORIES

Mother and daughter Terrel and Kaelyn Lefferts have announced Dance-It-Out! Creative Movement Stories, their series for children ages 4 to 7 that combines whimsical storytelling and interactive play to fully engage the readers. This is the team's second movement/dance series created during the covid quarantine under the author name Once Upon a Dance. Hoping to ignite joy, movement, breath, and imagination, they will have 24 published books by spring of next year.

Major themes in the Dance-It-Out! series - beyond movement and dance - include empathy, friendship, helping others, the value of practice, making new friends, self-acceptance, sibling relationships, anger management, and working toward a goal. The books feature male, female, and non-binary diverse characters.

As children enjoy a delightful, fanciful story, they are also invited to dance along, either creating their own movements, or copying the beautifully executed and photographed moves by Ballerina Konora, enacted by the lovely Kaelyn, currently an apprentice with Ballet Idaho.

Both mom Terrel and dancer/daughter Kaelyn (Ballerina Konora in the series) had been happily immersed in the ballet world until March 2020, when covid changed everyone's world. But dance folks are creative, and the ever-resourceful pair spent the pandemic creating the series of books, which have been described by reviewers as "visually stunning," "interactive," "full of joy and wonder," "opens a door to dance," "fun and healthy," and much more.

More about the Mother-Daughter Team:

Terrel and Kaelyn

Mom Terrel has dedicated years to the education of children, earning her recognition by the Redmond City Council (state of Washington) for "embodying the spirit of partnership and commitment to children in our community" for her work with young dancers. She has worked in early childhood education, for non-profits supporting kids, and as a university English and dance teacher. Her own dance training included Ballet Met and The Louisville Ballet. Terrel has breathed dance from every angle, and recently joined the board of Pacific Northwest Ballet.

Daughter Kaelyn whose beautiful demonstrations grace most of the books (nom de plume "Ballerina Konora") climbed the pre-professional ballet ladder up to Pacific Northwest Ballet's Professional Division and is currently an apprentice with Ballet Idaho. Along the way, she danced iconic roles such as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cinderella for Bellevue's Emerald Ballet Theatre. She appeared with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and Texture Contemporary Ballet, and has choreographed for Seattle International Dance Festival.

Rounding out the family is a teenage son and handful of hard-luck rescued cats.

The Dancing Shapes Series

Dancing Shapes: Ballet and Body Awareness for Young Dancers

More Dancing Shapes: Ballet and Body Awareness for Young Dancers

Nutcracker Dancing Shapes: Shapes and Stories from Konora's Twenty-Five Nutcracker Roles

Dancing Shapes with Attitude: Ballet and Body Awareness for Young Dancers

Konora's Shapes: Poses for Creative Movement & Ballet Teachers

More Konora's Shapes: Poses for Creative Movement & Ballet Teachers

Dancing Shapes Ballet Inspiration Journal/Notebook

Ballerina Dreams Ballet Inspiration Journal/Notebook

Dance-It-Out! Creative Movement Stories for Young Movers Series

Joey Finds His Jump!

Petunia Perks Up

Danny, Denny, and the Dancing Dragon

Princess Naomi Helps a Unicorn

The Cat with the Crooked Tail

Brielle's Birthday Ball

Mira Monkey's Magic Mirror Adventure

Belluna's Big Adventure in the Sky

Freya and the Fantastic Flute

Dayana, Dax, and the Dancing Dragon

COMING SOON: Sadoni Squirrel: Superhero

COMING SOON: Danika's Dancing Day

www.onceuponadance.com