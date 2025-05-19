Tennessee Williams One-Acts Hit The NuBox Stage In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two hauntingly beautiful one-acts arrive on The NuBox stage June 6 through June 28 produced by Nuance Theatre Co., under the direction of Artistic Director, John DeSotelle.

With his inimitable touch for magic which has become "Signature Nuance" DeSotelle has worked closely with designers Brian McManimon and David Shocket to create inventive staging and atmospheric lighting embracing elements of both fire and rain, inferring a third character in each of the two-person plays.

"Staging the essence of these stories within an intimate black box setting is an intriguing challenge and one that I'm especially drawn to", says director John DeSotelle. "I enjoy creating unexpected elements that will surprise and enrich the audience experience." DeSotelle continues, "I also relish the opportunity to inform theatre-goers of the ability of small theatres to do big things!"

Also known for cultivating strong ensemble casts, DeSotelle brings actors Karen M. Hoffman*, Jeff Roth*, Chanel Karimkhani* and Ben Natan* into these compelling stories exploring themes of both dysfunction and isolation. "We take our time casting so that we can develop strong character relationships. These dynamics are pivotal to illuminating the vulnerability of the human condition, so vital to John's vision for this production", states assistant director, Judith Feingold.

Costumer, Jevyn Nelms, rounds out the creative team refining the mood of each piece with colors, textures and period clothing and style.

Founded in 2013, Nuance Theatre Co. has produced 10 professional theatrical productions in New York City; its mission is two-fold - to advance the exposure and recognition of small indie theatre and to reimagine classical masterpieces of enduring artistic resonance and social impact, sparking new insight into these well-loved works by creating in every piece a particular, unexpected element of innovation in which the life of the play, in all its subtlety and truth, can emerge.

Tennessee Williams - Two One Acts: Auto da Fé and Talk To Me Like The Rain And Let Me Listen opens June 6 and runs through June 28. Only 15 performances! For tickets go to www.NuanceTheatre.com. Tickets are $32 and $42.

The NuBox is located at 754 Ninth Ave., 4th Floor, New York (corner of 51st and 9th).

There are no elevators and this venue is not wheelchair accessible.