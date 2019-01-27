Ten Songs Glory: Counting Down RENT's Greatest Tunes

Click Here for More Articles on RENT

In a matter of hours, a new generation will get to experience one of the most powerful musicals ever written, as FOX gets ready to present RENT (tonight at 8pm).

In the 23 years since Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece burst onto the scene, its music has made an indelible impression on pop culture, finding a place on the playlists of more that just lovers of Broadway. Most Rentheads could argue the perfection of every one of the 43 tracks from the 1996 cast recording, and yet, it's undeniable that some of them stand out as Larson's greatest creations.

Below, check out our highly subjective list of the greatest songs from RENT.

10. "One Song Glory"

It's just Roger and his guitar in this little Act I ditty that tells us a hell of a lot about our leading man right off the bat.

9. "Will I?"

Three questions. Twelve words. That's all at took for Jonathan Larson to make a perfectly poignant earworm.

8. "Santa Fe"

Just one listen of this song and we're ready to head west... to open up a restaurant... in Santa Fe. No really, we're booking the flight right now.

7. "Without You"

If you ever had any doubt that Larson was a genius, this song should squash it. Rent doesn't get more poetic than in Mimi's big moment.

6. "What You Own"

Is there a better song to belt at the top of your lungs in the car with your Broadway bestie?

5. "Take Me or Leave Me"

To answer our previous question, yes. Yes there is.

4. "I'll Cover You (Reprise)"

Sure, we love hearing the uptempo version the first time around, but it doesn't hold a candle to its heartbreaking and powerful Act 2 counterpart.

3. "Finale B"

RENT's message is perfectly wrapped up in dueling melodies, each heard previously in the show, but brought together in counterpoint at last in this moment.

2. "La Vie Boheme"

At one point in your life you knew every word to this song. Hopefully you still do!

1. "Seasons of Love"

Did you ever really doubt that this would take the top spot? Aside from being the greatest song in RENT, "Seasons of Love" is arguably one of the greatest songs written for musical theatre and we can't wait to hear it tonight!

Think we got it all wrong? Which RENT song is your favorite? Click here to find out what the cast had to say when asked the same question, and be sure to tune in to FOX at 8pm tonight for Rent.

