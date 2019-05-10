Telly Leung Releases Dance Remixes Of 'New York State Of Mind'

Telly Leung has released a set of dance remixes of "New York State of Mind" in celebration of next month's World Pride in New York and the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall. The tracks are co-released by Yellow Sound Label / Dauman Music.

The three remixes are:

New York State of Mind (Twisted Dee & Diego Fernandez World Pride Mix)

New York State of Mind (Twisted Dee & Diego Fernandez World Pride Radio Edit)

New York State of Mind (DRWM Radio Mix)

"I love dance music, and I wanted to do something special for World Pride in New York this June," said Leung. "As a native New Yorker, this Billy Joel classic has always been an anthem to me - and I wanted to re-imagine it as an anthem for ALL New Yorkers during Pride, a time where we celebrate the diversity and inclusiveness that's synonymous with New York. Let's dance!"

The dance remixes can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and wherever you buy music.

Telly Leung most recently starred in the title role of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theater. Other Broadway and national touring credits include Flower Drum Song, Pacific Overtures, Wicked, the final company of Rent, Godspell, Allegiance, and In Transit. Telly has performed live all over the world. Notable venues include Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Hollywood Bowl, the Baltimore Symphony, the St. Louis MUNY, The Shakespeare Theater (DC), Pittsburgh CLO, Paper Mill Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, Philadelphia Theater Company, Sacramento Music Circus, The Old Globe, Fords Theater, North Carolina Theater, Four Seasons Theater, North Shore Music Theater, The Coterie in Los Angeles, The Magic Castle, NYC's Feinstein's / 54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, and London's Hippodrome.





