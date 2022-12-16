Tectonic Theater Project Announces Upcoming Projects Including Broadway-Aimed Drag Solo Show, and More!
The lineup also includes a New York run of Here There Are Blueberries, a new touring production of The Laramie Project, and more.
Tectonic Theater Project has announced its upcoming slate of projects, including a Broadway-aimed solo show by RuPaul's Drag Race album Sasha Velour, and more, Variety reports.
Learn more about the lineup below:
Here There Are Blueberries
A play by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, which premiered this year at La Jolla Playhouse. The production pieces together the backstory of an album of photos from the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Sasha Velour Solo Show
This production will see the RuPaul's Drag Race winner discuss the history of drag. A Broadway run is the goal for this show, although details have not been announced.
The Laramie Project
An all new production of this play will embark on tour, featuring a cast of trans and non-binary actors.
The Connector
A new musical by Jason Robert Brown, Jonathan Marc Sherman and director Daisy Prince, about a young writer and the conflict between artistic integrity and the drive to succeed.
Zephyr
Written by Jeffrey LaHoste, co-founder of the company, this play is about an enigmatic New Orleans woman and her relationship with a talking parrot. The production is aimed for production at a university yet to be announced.
Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard
This new Spanish-language play is written by Kaufman, and based on a Venezuelan bestseller about a corrupt government official. The production is aiming to premiere in the U.S. in a Spanish-language production with English supertitles.
Lust
Bess Wohl wrote this one-act, which will get a full-length adaptation next year. The play details a pole dancer's inner monologue that was a standout segment of "Seven Deadly Sins."
Treatment and Data
This production is about the history of AIDS activist group ACT UP. Treatment and Data is in the works as either a stage show or possible TV series.
Read the original story on Variety.
Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work™, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment.
Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, and the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations.
