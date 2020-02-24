Teal Wicks and Hugh Panaro Will Star in World Premiere of CAMILLE CLAUDEL; Full Cast and Creative Team Announced

Teal Wicks (Broadway's The Cher Show, Wicked) and Hugh Panaro (Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, Side Show) are set to star as Camille Claudel and Auguste Rodin in Signature Theatre's world premiere production of Camille Claudel with book and lyrics by Nan Knighton (Broadway's The Scarlet Pimpernel) and music by Frank Wildhorn (Broadway's Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel). Camille Claudel will run from March 24 to April 19, 2020 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre and will be directed by Signature Theatre's Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Follies, Gigi).

"In today's world, Camille Claudel's story feels more relevant than ever," said Eric Schaeffer. "I'm thrilled that both Teal Wicks and High Panaro will bring their incredible talents to Camille and Rodin in this fierce new musical about these impassioned artists. Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton have written this new musical as a bold retelling of Camille's life which will give audiences a window into her amazing life and artistry."

Wicks and Panaro are joined by Christopher Bloch (Signature's Assassins), Vincent Kempski (Signature's Assassins), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Gun & Powder), Donna Migliaccio (Broadway's War Paint), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Passion), David Schlumpf (Theater J's Sheltered), Shayla S. Simmons (Signature's Dreamgirls), and Bobby Smith (Signature's Assassins). The production's swings include Christina Ann Jordan, Alani Kravitz and Christian Montgomery.

"The was once a sculptor who broke down rock hard barriers to show other artists what could be," said book writer and lyricist Nan Knighton. "That same sculptor broke down even harder barriers to show other women what they could do. Her name was Camille Claudel, and her struggles and triumphs are as vivid and vital today as they were 150 years ago. She continues to open door after door after door, inviting other women to be bold and step through."

Turn-of-the-century French sculptor Camille Claudel was a groundbreaking artist and a revolutionary free-thinker - but her entire life was determined by the people around her, from her passionate and tumultuous love affair with Auguste Rodin to her unsupportive mother to the gender-based censorship of her work.

However, by combining her artistic genius with a fierce independence, she defied society's limitations to create captivating masterpieces that pushed the art world to new heights.

Scenic designer Paul Tate dePoo III (Signature's Titanic, Blackbeard) returns to transform the MAX Theatre into famed sculptor Rodin's studio. The rest of the creative team includes Musical Direction by Nick Williams (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Choreography by Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line), Lighting Design by Howell Binkley (Broadway's Hamilton), Costume Design by Kathleen Geldard (Signature's Assassins), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's Blackbeard), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Gun & Powder), Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Intimacy Coordination by Casey Kaleba (Signature's Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes), Assistant Direction by Michael Windsor, Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise, Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Julia Singer, and Production Assistant Katie Moshier.

Camille Claudel at the Tony-winning Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA plays for 4 weeks, running March 24 through April 19, 2020. For more information, visit SigTheatre.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You