Taylor Trensch Will Join the Company of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Off-Broadway

Trensch will perform for one week only, December 27 – January 2.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

New Yorkers have six more weeks to sink their teeth into Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, now playing in a limited Off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) through January 7.

From December 27 – January 2, the production will welcome Broadway’s Taylor Trensch to the company. Trensch, who will assume the role of Harker & others for his one-week engagement, was last seen on Broadway in Lincoln Center’s revival of Camelot. Additional Broadway credits include To Kill A Mockingbird, Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, Hello Dolly!, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Matilda the Musical, and Wicked. Other credits include include Bare and Rent Off-Broadway, and the First National Tour of Spring Awakening. Television credits include “Law & Order: SVU,” “Evil,” and “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” (Netflix). 

 Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features a company of fearless actors including Jordan Boatman (Medea at BAM, The Niceties), Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps, Peter and The Starcatcher), James Daly (Shaw Festival, Stratford Festival,  Hulu’s “Letterkenny”), Ellen Harvey (How To Succeed, Present Laughter) and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Disney’s Newsies, Tuck Everlasting). The company understudies are Kaitlyn Boyer and Sean-Michael Wilkinson. 

Bram Stoker’s horror classic gets a riotous makeover in this lightning-fast comedic reimagining that celebrates goth, camp, sexuality, and the magic of live theatre. This 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-change romp features a pansexual GenZ Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis. When he sets his sights on the brilliant young earth scientist Lucy Westfeldt, he meets his match for the first time – as well as a slew of other colorful characters including vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing, insect connoisseur Percy Renfield and behavioral psychiatrist Wallace Westfeldt, whose British country estate doubles as a free-range mental asylum. With a cast of brilliant quick take comedians, this Dracula will make you scream... with laughter.




RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: How Gordon Greenberg Created a Reimagining of Dracula Photo
Interview: How Gordon Greenberg Created a Reimagining of Dracula

Dive into an exclusive interview with Gordon Greenberg as he shares insights into the reimagining of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, currently playing Off-Broadway. Discover the origins of the show, and learn how Greenberg is bringing this hyper-theatrical production to life.

2
Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages Photo
Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, officially opened at New World Stages last night, September 18. Performances will run through January 7.  Read the reviews for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors here!

3
Photos: The Cast of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: The Cast of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Celebrates Opening Night

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, officially opened at New World Stages last night, September 18. Performances will run through January 7.  Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows, as well as shots from the opening night party!

4
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, officially opened at New World Stages last night, September 18. Performances will run through January 7.  Check out photos from the opening night red carpet!

