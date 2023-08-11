Taylor Louderman To Host WRITE OUT LOUD Vol. 5 At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 5 on September 25th at 7pm.

Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls). Musical direction by Alex “Goldie” Golden (Kinky Boots, 1776) with supervision by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) and produced by Hannah Kloepfer and Sarah Glugatch with Josh Collopy.

The team presents the works of the 2023 Write Out Loud contest winners – “It'll Find Me” by Callum Shannon; “Runaway Girl” by Veronica Mansour and abs wilson; “Stone Cold Killer” by Kat O'Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, and Kenny Youch. As well as the works of selected finalists: Jena Banes, Karissa Bone, Sophie Boyce, Kaylee Ellis, Bella Faye, Fred Feeney, Adam Gloc, Yael Karoly, Leilani Patao, Alyssa Payne, Kaia Rubin, Spencer Stanley, Alyanna Sy, Mikaela Sy.

Learn more about these talented writers here.

Full cast to be announced!

Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 25, 2023 at 7PM. Cover charges are $40-$50 ($45.50-$56.50 with fees.) Premiums are $80 ($89.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The Write Out Loud contest is an annual celebration of new musical theatre writers sponsored by the Write Out Loud Project, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Past winners include India Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Pena, Kat Siciliano, Emmet Smith, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.