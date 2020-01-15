Taylor Iman Jones, Molly Griggs, and More Join 54 SINGS KACEY MUSGRAVES
Feinstein's/54 Below brings you the music of the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer (including 2019's Album of the Year award), Kacey Musgraves, for one night only! Join us on Thursday, February 6th, 2020, at 9:30PM, for an evening of hits including "Follow Your Arrow," "Butterflies," "Space Cowboy," and more!
Scheduled to perform Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!), Ally Bonino (Medusa), Sam Gravitte (Wicked, Almost Famous), Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Bad Years), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Samantha Littleford (Billy Elliot), Kate McMillan (Moonshine), Allsun O'Malley (Chasing Rainbows), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen) and more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change.
The evening is directed and produced by Jenn Maley and Benjamin Nissen, with music direction and arrangements by Luke Williams. Russell McCook is the associate producer and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider.
54 SINGS KACEY MUSCGRAVES will be presented on February 6th, 2020 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $30 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: https://54below.com/events/54-sings-kacey-musgraves/
