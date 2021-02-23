Taylor Iman Jones, Jelani Remy, Marc delaCruz, and More Set for New York Theatre Barn's March 2021 Virtual Programming

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host free live streams of its New Works Series on select Wednesday evenings at 7PM ET. Available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, each installment of the live 1-hour series includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team.

March 3, 2021 @ 7PM ET

On This Side Of The World

Music and Lyrics by Paulo K Tiról

Developed with and Directed by Noam Shapiro

Featuring performances by Belinda Allyn (Allegiance, Here Lies Love) and Marc delaCruz (Hamilton, If/Then)

Stories of overseas workers, young lovers and gossipy church ladies. Snapshots of undocumented immigrants, millennial princesses and first-generation Americans. In On This Side of the World, six actors give voice to Filipino immigrants navigating old lives and new beginnings, as a one-way ticket sends them on a journey eight-thousand miles from home.

The Village Of Vale

Music and Lyrics by John McGrew

Book and Lyrics by Jonathan Karpinos and Joseph Varca

Directed by Lisa Rothe

Produced by Jane Dubin

Featuring performances by Lauren Elder (Side Show, Hair) and John McGrew

Carrying only a pair of magical glasses and a desire for vengeance, an ageless Traveler returns to the village that once betrayed her. When she finally returns to Vale, she is caught up in the lives of the villagers who hold the key to her vengeance: an obsessed bookkeeper, a haunted widow, and the family of proud woodcutters that exiled her long ago. As her search for revenge upends the lives of everyone she encounters, she faces a choice that will change The Village of Vale forever.

March 17, 2021 @ 7PM ET

For Tonight

Book by Whitney Rhodes, Shenelle Salcido and Spencer Williams

Music and Lyrics by Shenelle Salcido and Spencer Williams

Orchestrations by Shenelle Salcido

When their parents die of a mysterious illness in their small Welsh village, surviving siblings Thomas, Haydon, and Nettie are forced to fend for themselves. Inspired by the Romani who once shared their home, Haydon heads off to Liverpool, guitar in hand, to find what he's been missing. There he meets a Romani woman who speaks to his wandering soul. With a riveting indie-rock/folk score, For Tonight explores the indelible power of home.

Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale

Music by Guillermo Mendez M.

Lyrics by Guillermo Mendez M. and Guadalupe Sandoval

New English Translation by Javier Vilalta

Directed and Produced by Roberto Araujo

Featuring performances by Nathan Cockfroft, Kevin Curits (Moulin Rouge!), Gabriel Hyman (Hamilton, King Kong), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Scotland, PA), Michael Perrie Jr. (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story) and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King)

Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale is a modern Mexican opera which recently had its English-language premiere. The musical is a cautionary tale set in 16th century France, revolving around the massacre of Saint Bartholomew in 1572. Fusing Renaissance-inspired melodies, modern orchestrations and Latinx-influenced tunes, Anjou turns a tragic moment in history into a riveting exploration of kindness and acceptance against a backdrop of injustice, prejudice, and ruthless ambitions.

March 31, 2021 @ 7PM ET

Starry

Book and Lyrics by Kelly Lynne D'Angelo

Music and Lyrics by Matt Dahan

Featuring performances by Matt Dahan and Kelly Lynne D'Angelo

The new musical Starry tells the story of brothers Theo and Vincent van Gogh. Inspired by thousands of letters and told with a riveting contemporary pop-rock score, the iconic painter and his brother embark on a journey together to find the power of expression.

Seasons

Book, Music and Lyrics by Tyler Tafolla

Featuring performances by Megan Kuramoto-Monroe and Tyler Tafolla

The new song cycle Seasons is about six friends who will go through the milestone moments and seasons of their lives over the span of six years. The story is told through the eyes of Max who so desperately tries to keep his small family of six friends together. He discovers that life doesn't always work out the way we plan it, and that friends drift apart. Max and his friends come of age as they find out why seasons must change.

The New Works Series is produced and hosted by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. Now in its 14th season, the New Works Series has received support in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For the past year, the company has presented 37 virtual installments of its New Works Series (among other programming), showcased 78 new musicals, and lifted up the work of 131 writers and over 400 artists. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.