Taye Diggs to Make Directorial Debut with Reading of THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN ON A DAY WHEN THE SUN SET TOO EARLY

Producer Brian Moreland announced today that stage and screen star Taye Diggs will make his directorial debut with a private industry reading of Thoughts of a Colored Man on a Day When the Sun Set Too Early, Thursday and Friday, November 16 - 17, 2017 at Ripley-Grier in New York City. Written and conceived by Keenan Scott II, Thoughts of a Colored Man is a powerful and moving play featuring music by Madison McFerrin and choreography by Jenny Parsinen.



Thoughts of a Colored Man takes a raw and honest look at eight men as they struggle to find their identity beyond the limitations, stereotypes, and obstacles that the world attempts to place on them based on the color of their skin. In an effort to better understand the human experience, they openly discuss love, race, education, family, and history. This incredibly relevant new play fuses music, dance, and modern storytelling together for a deeply moving, entertaining and thought-provoking experience.



The presentation cast will include Blake Russell as "Passion," Chad Goodridge as "Love," Reynaldo Piniella as "Lust," James T. Lane as "Happiness," Carvens Lissaint as "Anger," Forrest McClendon as "Depression," Benton Greene as "Despair," and Charles E. Wallace as "Wisdom." Thoughts of a Colored Man also features dancers Hollie Wright and Dionne Figgins, vocalist Madison McFerrin and percussionist William Catanzaro.



The team for Thoughts of a Colored Man also includes casting director James Calleri and General Manager Foresight Theatrical.



For more information, please visit thoughtsofacoloredman.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





