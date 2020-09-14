Taye Diggs Partners With Baskin-Robbins for the Release of New Children's Book THE FESTIVAL OF CREATURES

The new e-book takes young readers on a journey to an enchanted ice cream land.

Baskin-Robbins has teamed up with actor and author Taye Diggs to bring the magical world of the brand's new Creature Creations™ lineup to life with the release of a children's e-book titled "The Festival of Creatures," available for free at BaskinRobbins.com.* Written by Taye and inspired by the whimsical Creature Creations™ characters, the story takes young readers on a wildly imaginative journey to an enchanted ice cream land, complete with sprinkle-studded paths and milkshake shores. On their way, the three lovable Creatures learn about the importance of kindness and acceptance, no matter how different they think they may be.

"Giving or receiving kindness can help boost your happiness, and this story showcases that we all have that power inside of us," said Taye Diggs. "I'm incredibly passionate about this story, which has given me an opportunity to spark positivity in all who read it and tell a tale that's all about celebrating our differences. The Creatures and their personalities provide the perfect avenue to tell that story in a way that everyone can enjoy."

In "The Festival of Creatures," readers meet three whimsical Creatures - the Unicorn, Mermaid and Monster - and learn about their colorful personalities as they journey through a mythical realm in search of the ultimate ice cream celebration. Despite coming from their own corners of this fantasy land and having trepidations about making new friends, the unlikely trio supports and embraces one another along the way. In the end, the Creatures learn they are stronger together and become the best of friends.

"Taye brought each of the Creatures' personalities to life in this story, and he showcases the power we each have to be accepting of our differences and confident in our uniqueness. We hope this e-book provides families everywhere with a fun way to teach kindness and acceptance," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing at Baskin-Robbins.

Families can continue their own Creature adventure at home with new DIY Creature Creations™ Kits inspired by the ice cream lineup released in July. Complete with everything you need to make the Unicorn, Mermaid, or Monster, these kits offer the perfect family activity on the heels of story time or as an afternoon adventure. Each kit includes all the ingredients to make five complete Creature CreationsTM, including two quarts of Baskin-Robbins ice cream, colorful sprinkles, five Creature-inspired cups and five white chocolate toppers. Customize your DIY kit with our Variety offering, which lets you choose any combination of the three different Creatures depending on which you want to create! Each kit also comes with Creature-inspired crowns.**

Available at participating locations nationwide, you can plan ahead for the next family story time by ordering your DIY Creature Creations™ Kit online at order.baskinrobbins.com or through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app. The Creatures, along with other Baskin-Robbins favorites, can also be enjoyed from home through "no contact" delivery via DoorDash.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

